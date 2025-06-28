Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/28/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA) (EGO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada-based gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkiye, Canada and Greece. The Company operates four mines: Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Lamaque, and Olympias. The Kisladag, Efemcukuru and Lamaque mines are gold mines, while Olympias is a polymetallic operation producing three concentrates bearing gold, lead-silver and zinc. Kisladag is a low-grade, bulk-tonnage, open-pit operation that uses heap leaching for gold recovery. It is located in Usak Province in western Turkiye. Efemcukuru is a high-grade, underground operation located in Izmir Province in western Turkiye. The Lamaque Complex is located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. It includes the Triangle mine, the Ormaque mine, the Parallel deposit, the Plug #4 deposit, and the Sigma Mill. Olympias is a gold-silver-lead-zinc mine located in the Halkidiki Peninsula in northern Greece. It also operates the Bruell Gold Project 51 claim property in Vauquelin township, Quebec.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ELDORADO GOLD CORP (USA)

EGO Guru Analysis

EGO Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

