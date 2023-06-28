Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

SUMMIT MATERIALS INC (SUM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Construction - Raw Materials industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Summit Materials, Inc. is a vertically integrated materials-based company, which supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. The Company offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. The Company has three segments. West segment is comprised of its West and South regions, and includes operations in Texas, Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Nevada, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada. East segment is comprised of its East and Central regions and serves markets extending across the Midwestern and Eastern United States, most notably in Kansas, Missouri, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Nebraska. Cement segment consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and nine distribution terminals along the Mississippi River from Minnesota to Louisiana.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

