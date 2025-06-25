Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CALIFORNIA BANCORP (BCAL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: California BanCorp is the holding company for California Bank of Commerce, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses through its approximately 14 branch offices and four loan production offices serving Northern and Southern California. Its business financing includes lines of credit, capital equipment, and mergers and acquisitions-ownership transitions. Its commercial real estate and construction includes owner-occupied real estate, investor real estate, equity lines and loans, and construction financing. It provides various services, including lockbox, merchant services, and cash vault. It also provides information reporting and liquidity management, mobile banking, online banking, commercial cards, integrated payables, a cash reconciliation app, and fraud prevention. Its international banking includes import, standby, and export letters of credit.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

YALLA GROUP LTD - ADR (YALA) is a small-cap value stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Yalla Group Ltd is a United Arab Emirates-based entity which is operating as holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is operating in one segment, which is the social networking and entertainment platform. The Company operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa region. The CompanyGs mobile application, Yalla facilitates online voice-based chatting among users or voice live streaming, and Yalla Ludo provides a platform for board games such as Ludo and Domino. The platform allows individual users free access to the basic functions on the platform. The Company operates its business through Yalla United Arab Emirates (UAE), Hangzhou Yale and Shenzhen Moov. Yalla UAE functions as its primary business operation center and engages in sales, marketing, customer service and other business operations. Hangzhou Yale performs technology and product development functions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

WEYCO GROUP INC (WEYS) is a small-cap value stock in the Footwear industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Weyco Group, Inc. designs, markets, and distributes footwear principally for men, but also for women and children, under a portfolio of brand names including: Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Forsake. Its segments include the North American wholesale segment (Wholesale) and the North American retail segment (Retail). The Wholesale segment includes wholesale sales, and its products are sold to footwear, department, and specialty stores, as well as e-commerce retailers, primarily in the United States and Canada. It also has licensing agreements with third parties who sell its branded apparel, accessories, and specialty footwear in the United States, as well as its footwear in Mexico and certain markets overseas. The Retail segment consists of e-commerce businesses and four brick-and-mortar retail stores in the United States. Retail sales are made directly to consumers on its Websites, or by its employees in its stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

PRUDENTIAL PLC (ADR) (PUK) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Prudential plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company, which provides life and health insurance and asset management solutions in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Its Life insurance offers a range of products, including health and protection. The Company is focused on four strategic regions: Greater China, ASEAN, India and Africa. Its multi-channel agency and bancassurance distribution platform has around 65,000 monthly active agents. It has introduced PRUServices, its digital servicing platform in Malaysia. In its agency business, it is focused on recruitment alongside embedding and upgrading PRUForce, its digital agency platform which assists agents with leads management and other actionable insights. PRULeads is its digital leads platform within PRUForce. The Company is also focused on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to drive customer experiences, such as claims processing through AI claims adjudication.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

