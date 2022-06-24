Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/24/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP (FMNB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Farmers National Banc Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company's principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. It provides commercial and retail banking. The Company's segment includes Bank segment and the Trust segment. The Bank's commercial and retail banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts. It provides commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit. It offers night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines, Internet banking, travel cards, and E-Bond transactions. It provides MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage services and other miscellaneous services offered by commercial banks. Its subsidiaries include The Farmers National Bank of Canfield (the Bank or Farmers Bank), Farmers Trust Company (Farmers Trust), and Farmers National Captive, Inc. (Captive).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP

Full Guru Analysis for FMNB

Full Factor Report for FMNB

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Greene County (the Bank), a community-based bank. The Company's principal business is overseeing and directing the business of The Bank of Greene County and monitoring its cash position. The Bank through its affiliation with Fenimore Asset Management and Infinex Corporation, offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank operates a subsidiary, Greene County Commercial Bank. The Bank also operates a real estate investment trust, Greene Property Holdings, Ltd. The bank transfers beneficial ownership of certain mortgages and notes to Greene Property Holdings, Ltd. The Company's pooled captive insurance company subsidiary, Greene Risk Management, Inc., provides additional insurance coverage for the Company's business operations. The Bank operates 17 banking offices, operations center and lending center located in its market area within the Hudson Valley and Capital District Region of New York State.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for GCBC

Full Factor Report for GCBC

OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC (OXM) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Oxford Industries, Inc. is a branded apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide lifestyle brands and other brands. The Company distributes primarily through its direct-to-consumer channels of distribution, which consist of its brand-specific full-price retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce websites, Tommy Bahama food and beverage operations and its Tommy Bahama outlets. The Company's remaining sales are generated through its wholesale distribution channels. Its wholesale operations consist of distribution of products bearing its lifestyle brands, which complement its direct-to-consumer operations and provide access to a larger group of consumers It operates 222 stores, which includes 102 Tommy Bahama retail stores, 21 Tommy Bahama retail-restaurant locations, 35 Tommy Bahama outlets, 59 Lilly Pulitzer retail stores, four Southern Tide retail stores and one TBBC stores.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC

Full Guru Analysis for OXM

Full Factor Report for OXM

ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP (ATLC) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atlanticus Holdings Corporation is a financial technology company engaged in facilitating consumer credit through financial technology and related services. The Company's segments include Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance Segment. CaaS segment provides private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties. Its flexible technology solutions allow bank partners to integrate its paperless process and instant decisioning platform with the existing infrastructure of participating retailers and service providers. Auto Finance segment conducted through its CAR platform. CAR primarily purchases and/or services loans secured by automobiles and provides floor-plan financing for pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here and pay-here used car business.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ATLANTICUS HOLDINGS CORP

Full Guru Analysis for ATLC

Full Factor Report for ATLC

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.