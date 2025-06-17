Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/17/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC (USCB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. The Bank focuses on serving small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) and catering to the needs of local business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals in South Florida. In addition to its traditional commercial banking services, it also offers certain specialty banking products, services and solutions designed for small businesses, homeowner associations, law firms, medical practices and other professional services firms, and global banking services. Its specialty banking offerings include small business administration (SBA) lending, yacht lending, homeowner association services, and jurist advantage and private client group services, among others.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TEEKAY CORP LTD (TK) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Teekay Corporation Ltd. is a marine energy transportation company. The Company is a provider of international crude oil, marine transportation, and other marine services. Its marine services business in Australia provides operations, supply, maintenance and engineering support, and crewing and training services, primarily under long-term contracts with the Commonwealth of Australia for ten Australian government-owned vessels. It also provides crewing services for a third party-owned Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit in Western Australia. It provides vessel operation services for various vessels under contract with the Australian Government: seven vessels managed under the Defense Marine Support Services Program contract and Australian Border Force Cutter Ocean Shield. It operates mid-sized tankers, including suezmax, aframax, and long range two (LR2) vessels. Its services include commercial management, fuel services, and lightering and ship-to-ship services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

