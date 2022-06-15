Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/15/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (CVCO) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built homes. Its segments include Factory-built Housing and Financial Services. The Factory-built Housing segment includes wholesale and retail factory-built housing operations. The Financial Services segment includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. Its manufactured homes are marketed under a variety of brand names, including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot, Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood and MidCountry. It is also a producer of park model recreational vehicle (RVs), vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes. CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. is its finance subsidiary and Standard Casualty Co. (Standard Casualty) is its insurance subsidiary.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CVCO

Full Factor Report for CVCO

UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC (ULH) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is an asset-light provider of transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. Its segments include contract logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and retailers on a contractual basis; intermodal segment is associated with local and regional drayage moves coordinated by Company-managed terminals using a mix of owner-operators, Company equipment and third-party capacity providers (broker carriers); trucking segment are associated with individual freight shipments coordinated by its agents and Company-managed terminals using a mix of owner-operators, Company equipment and broker carriers, and brokerage segment provides for the pick-up and delivery of individual freight shipments using broker carriers, coordinated by its Company-managed operations. It offers value-added services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for ULH

Full Factor Report for ULH

PLUMAS BANCORP (PLBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company of Plumas Bank (the Bank). The Bank primarily is engaged in providing loans and investment securities. The Bank provides multi-community independent bank services to the financial needs of individuals and businesses within the Bank's geographic footprint. The Bank's principal commercial lending services include term real estate, commercial and industrial term loans. In addition, the Bank provides government-guaranteed and agricultural loans, as well as credit lines. The Bank's principal retail lending services include consumer, automobile and home equity loans. The Bank provides land development and construction loans on a limited basis. The Bank provides small business administration loans to qualified borrowers through its government-guaranteed lending center. The Bank's primary service area covers the Northeastern portion of California, with Lake Tahoe to the south and the Oregon border to the north, and the Northwestern portion of Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PLUMAS BANCORP

Full Guru Analysis for PLBC

Full Factor Report for PLBC

BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC (BWB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including Bridgewater Bank (the Bank) and Bridgewater Risk Management, Inc. The Bank provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services, principally to customers within the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area. Bridgewater Risk Management, Inc. is an insurance company. It ensures the Company and its subsidiaries against certain risks to the operations of the Company. Bridgewater Risk Management pools resources with several other insurance company subsidiaries of financial institutions to spread a limited amount of risk among themselves. It offers commercial real estate lending, construction lending, tax bridge financing, multi-family financing, commercial and industrial lending, business banking, business/cash management services, personal banking, and HELOC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BRIDGEWATER BANCSHARES INC

Full Guru Analysis for BWB

Full Factor Report for BWB

CAPITAL BANCORP INC (CBNK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., a commercial-focused community bank based in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company's mortgage loan division), OpenSky (the Company's credit card division) and the Corporate Office. Its Commercial Banking division operates in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas and focuses on providing personalized service to commercial clients throughout its area of operations. Capital Bank Home Loans division originates conventional and government-guaranteed residential mortgage loans on a national basis, for sale into the secondary market and in certain, limited circumstances for its loan portfolio. The OpenSky division provides secured, partially secured, and unsecured credit cards on a nationwide basis.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CAPITAL BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for CBNK

Full Factor Report for CBNK

FIRST BANCORP INC (FNLC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of First National Bank (the Bank). The Company, through its Bank, provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers from seventeen offices in coastal and eastern Maine. The Company, through First National Wealth Management, a division of the Bank, offers private banking, financial planning, investment management and trust services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and municipalities. The Company's investment securities are classified into three categories: securities available for sale, securities to be held to maturity and restricted equity securities. The Company offers a range of loans, including commercial real estate loan, commercial construction loans, commercial other loan, municipal loans, residential real estate term loan, residential real estate construction loan, and home equity line of credit, consumer loan and construction loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of FIRST BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for FNLC

Full Factor Report for FNLC

HARBORONE BANCORP INC (HONE) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 60% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of HarborOne Bank (the Bank) and its subsidiaries. The Company operates through two segments: HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts. The HarborOne Mortgage segment is comprised of interest earned on loans and fees received as a result of the residential mortgage origination, sale and servicing process. The residential real estate portfolio loans are originated by HarborOne Mortgage segment and purchased by the Bank. The Company provides a range of financial services to individuals and businesses through approximately 27 full-service branches in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and commercial lending offices in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Mortgage maintains more than 30 offices in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of HARBORONE BANCORP INC

Full Guru Analysis for HONE

Full Factor Report for HONE

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.