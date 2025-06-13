Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/13/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LINKBANCORP INC (LNKB) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LINKBANCORP, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's subsidiary bank, LINKBANK (the Bank), is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia through 24 client solutions centers and www.linkbank.com. It offers a full suite of deposit products and cash management services focused on the small business and nonprofit segments. Its principal lending activity has been the origination of commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and to a lesser extent, commercial real estate construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, consumer loans and agriculture loans. Its commercial real estate and multi-family loans generally have amortization terms of 15 to 25 years and have adjustable interest rates. It offers both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate construction and land loans, although most of these loans have fixed interest rates.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LINKBANCORP INC

LNKB Guru Analysis

LNKB Fundamental Analysis

