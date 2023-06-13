Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/13/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

VALUE LINE, INC. (VALU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Value Line, Inc. (Value Line) is engaged in producing investment periodicals and their underlying research and making available Value Line copyrights, Value Line trademarks and Value Line Proprietary Ranks and other information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes. The Company markets its products under brands, including Value Line, the Value Line logo, The Value Line Investment Survey, Smart Research, Smarter Investing and The Most Trusted Name in Investment Research. It covers a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and options. Its print and digital services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus, The Value Line Special Situations Service, The Value Line Daily Options Survey, Value Line Select, Value Line Select: Dividend Income & Growth, Value Line Select: ETFs, The Value Line 600 and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of VALUE LINE, INC.

VALU Guru Analysis

VALU Fundamental Analysis

