Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 6/11/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ENTERPRISE BANCORP INC (EBTC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the parent holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through its Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. It also offers various digital banking capabilities via online and mobile platforms. Its primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. The Bank has approximately 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, and others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TRAVELZOO (TZOO) is a small-cap value stock in the Personal Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Travelzoo is a global Internet media company, which is engaged in offering travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. The Company operates through four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, JackGs Flight Club, and New Initiatives. Its Travelzoo North America segment consists of operations in Canada and the United States. Its Travelzoo Europe segment consists of operations in France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its JackGs Flight Club segment consists of subscription revenue from members to access and receive flight deals via email or mobile applications. Its New Initiatives segment consists of its licensing activities in certain Asia Pacific territories, the Travelzoo META subscription service and Metaverse Travel Experiences, LLC (MTE). Its products and services include the Travelzoo Website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Top 20 email newsletter, the Travelzoo Network, and Jack's Flight Club.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

