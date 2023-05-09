Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/9/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA (ADR) (BBVA) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 79% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is a Spain - based bank. It is a diversified financial company engaged in retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management and private banking. Its segments are: Spain, the United States, Turkey, Mexico, South America and Rest of Eurasia. The activities in Spain are banking activity and Insurance. In the United States it offers services through, BBVA USA and the BBVA New York branch. The Turkey segment is represented by the group Garanti BBVA, an integrated financial services group, that also operate in Holland and Romania. The Mexico segment activities include banking and insurance businesses. In South America, it provides banking and insurance businesses. The Rest of Eurasia segment includes business activity in the rest of Europe and Asia

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA (ADR)

BBVA Guru Analysis

BBVA Fundamental Analysis

LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC (LQDT) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Liquidity Services, Inc. is a global commerce company. The Company operates a business to business (B2B) e-commerce marketplace platform. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG) and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods. RSCG segment also offers a suite of services that includes returns management, asset recovery, and e-commerce services. The CAG segment provides managed and self-directed service solutions to sellers and consists of marketplaces that enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and idle assets. The Machinio segment operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC

LQDT Guru Analysis

LQDT Fundamental Analysis

OPERA LTD (OPRA) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Opera Ltd is a Norway-based technology company that is engaged in the web browser development. The Company operates as provider of browser and integrated artificial intelligence (AI)-driven digital content discovery and recommendation platforms. The Company's operations are comprised of search, advertising, technology licensing and other. The search revenue is generated when a user conducts a qualified search using an Opera search partner. The advertising revenue is comprised of industry-standard advertising units, predefined partner bookmarks, or speed dials, and subscriptions of various promoted services. Technology licensing and other revenues include revenues from device manufacturers and mobile communications operators. Licensing agreements include licensing of technology, related professional services, maintenance and support, as well as hosting services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of OPERA LTD

OPRA Guru Analysis

OPRA Fundamental Analysis

GUILD HOLDINGS CO (GHLD) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Guild Holdings Company is a mortgage company engaged in providing residential mortgage products. The Company's segments include Origination and Servicing. The Originations segment operates its loan origination business throughout the United States. The Originations segment is s primarily responsible for loan origination, acquisition and sale activities. In Servicing segment, the Company services loans out of its corporate office in San Diego, California. The Servicing segment provides a stream of cash flow to support the origination segment. The Servicing segment is primarily responsible for the servicing activities of all loans in the Company's servicing portfolio, which includes collection and remittance of loan payments, managing borrower's impound accounts for taxes and insurance, loan payoffs, loss mitigation and foreclosure activities. It has developed in-house servicing platform. It operates loan origination business in approximately 49 states and the District of Columbia.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GUILD HOLDINGS CO

GHLD Guru Analysis

GHLD Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.