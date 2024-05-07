Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/7/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ERIE INDEMNITY CO (ERIE) is a large-cap growth stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Erie Indemnity Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Exchange has wholly owned property and casualty subsidiaries, including Erie Insurance Company, Erie Insurance Company of New York, Erie Insurance Property & Casualty Company, and Flagship City Insurance Company. The Exchange also has a wholly owned life insurance company, Erie Family Life Insurance Company (EFL). Its primary function as attorney-in-fact is to perform policy issuance and renewal services on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange. It also acts as attorney-in-fact on behalf of the subscribers at the Exchange with respect to all claims handling and investment management services, as well as the service provider for all claims handling, life insurance and investment management services for the Exchange's insurance subsidiaries (collectively, administrative services).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

STRIDE INC (LRN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Schools industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Stride, Inc. is an education services company providing virtual and blended learning. It provides tech-enabled education solutions, curriculums, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary and postsecondary settings. It offers K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculums. For adult learners, it delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development. Its technology-based products and services enable its clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress and support students. Its solutions address two markets: General Education and Career Learning. For both the General Education and Career Learning markets, it offers school-as-a-service offering, which includes an integrated package of curriculum, technology systems, instruction, and support services that it administer on behalf of its customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

OP BANCORP (OPBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OP Bancorp is the holding company for Open Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking business in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Clara Counties in California, the Dallas metropolitan area in Texas, and Clark County in Nevada. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents with a particular emphasis on Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The Bank's lending activities are diversified and include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, small business administration (SBA), home mortgage, and consumer loans. The Bank attracts retail deposits through its branch network which offers a range of deposit products for business and consumer banking customers. The Bank operates about 11 full-service branch offices in Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles Fashion District, Los Angeles Koreatown, Cerritos, Gardena, Buena Park, and Santa Clara, California, Carrollton, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

