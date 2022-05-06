Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/6/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

STONEX GROUP INC (SNEX) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: StoneX Group Inc. is a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to the global market ecosystem through digital platforms. Its segments include Commercial, which offers commercial clients a range of products and services, including risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and over-the-counter (OTC) products, voice brokerage, market intelligence and physical trading; Institutional, which provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with execution, liquidity across a range of fixed income products, as well as prime brokerage in equities and foreign currency pairs and swap transactions; Retail, which includes spot foreign exchange (forex), both financial trading and physical investment in precious metals, and Global Payments provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, as well as charities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC. (BXC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BlueLinx Holdings, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products in United States. The Company provides both branded and private-label stock keeping units (SKUs) across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. The Company distributes its products in two principal categories: specialty products and structural products. Its specialty products include engineered wood products, molding, siding and trim, cedar, metal products (excluding rebar and remesh) and insulation. Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products primarily used for structural support in construction projects. It also offers a range of value-added services and solutions to its customers and suppliers, including inventory stocking; intermodal distribution services; milling and fabrication services, and backhaul services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DORIAN LPG LTD (LPG) is a small-cap value stock in the Water Transportation industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Dorian LPG Ltd. is a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping company. The Company through its subsidiaries is focused on owning and operating very large gas carrier (VLGCs) in the LPG shipping industry. The Company's fleet consists of 22 modern VLGCs, including 84,000 Cubic Meters (CBM) Ecological design VLGCs (ECO-VLGCs) and 82,000 CBM VLGCs. The Company provides in-house commercial and technical management services for all of its vessels. Its subsidiaries include CJNP LPG Transport LLC, CMNL LPG Transport LLC, Dorian Houston LPG Transport LLC, Constellation LPG Transport LLC, Dorian Tokyo LPG Transport LLC and Dorian Exporter LPG Transport LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PARKE BANCORP, INC. (PKBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Parke Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of Parke Bank (the Bank). The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. It offers a range of loan products, deposits services and other financial products through its retail branches and other channels to its customers. Its lending businesses consist of commercial real estate lending, residential real estate lending and construction lending. It also offers a range of commercial and industry loan, and consumer loan products to its customers. It funds its lending business primarily with deposits generated through retail deposits and commercial relationships. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market deposits, time deposits and other traditional deposit services. In addition to traditional products and services, it offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CRESCENT CAPITAL BDC INC (CCAP) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company's primary investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through debt and related equity investments. The Company will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in secured debt and unsecured debt, as well as related equity securities of private United States middle-market companies. The Company may purchase interests in loans or make debt investments, either directly from its target companies as primary market or private credit investments, or primary or secondary market bank loan or high yield transactions in over-the-counter market. The Company in-addition is also focused to invest in private credit transactions, and in certain circumstances it will also invest in syndicated loans and bonds. The Company is managed by Crescent Cap Advisors, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INVESTORS TITLE COMPANY (ITIC) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Investors Title Company is an insurance holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in issuing title insurance through two subsidiaries, Investors Title Insurance Company (ITIC) and National Investors Title Insurance Company (NITIC). Its principal activities include the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance through ITIC and NITIC. The Company also provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, ITIC and NITIC. It provides management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiaries, ITIC and NITIC. The Company's issuing agents include real estate attorneys, independent agents, or subsidiaries of community and regional mortgage lending institutions, depending on local customs and regulations. It provides a range of services, including 1031 like-kind exchanges, and the coordination, underwriting, and management of complex commercial transactions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP, INC. (CVLY) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides a range of banking services through its subsidiary PeoplesBank. PeoplesBank is a bank that offers a full range of consumer, business, wealth management, and mortgage services at financial centers located in communities throughout South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The Company's SYC Realty Co., Inc., is a non-bank subsidiary for holding certain foreclosed assets pending liquidation. The Company serves its clients located within South Central Pennsylvania, principally York and Lancaster Counties, and North Central Maryland, principally Harford County, Baltimore County, and Baltimore City.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.