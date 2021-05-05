Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/5/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORPORATION (LPX) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is a manufacturer of building products. The Company's products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures. The Company operates in four segments, which include North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Siding, Engineered Wood Products (EWP) and South America. The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products. The Siding segment offers two categories of products, which include SmartSide siding products and related accessories, and CanExel siding and accessories and other related products. The Engineered Wood Products (EWP) segment manufactures and distributes laminated veneer lumber, I-Joists, laminated strand lumber and other related products. The South American segment manufactures and distributes OSB and siding products in South America and certain export markets. Its engineered I-joists are used in residential and commercial flooring, and roofing systems and other structural applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS INC (AMRK) is a small-cap value stock in the Jewelry & Silverware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a full-service precious metals trading company. It is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. The Company also distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints and provides financing and other services relating to the purchase and sale of bullion and numismatics. In addition to this, the Company also offers storage for precious metal products and provides its customers a platform of turn-key logistics services. The Company conducts its operations in three reportable segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending and Direct Sales

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ATKORE INC (ATKR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Atkore Inc., formerly Atkore International Group Inc., is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical segment and Safety and Infrastructure segment. Through the electrical segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure's electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company's electrical segment products are used in the construction of electrical power systems including conduit, cable, and installation accessories. Its Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures solutions, including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The Company's products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and safety and infrastructure solutions for the construction and industrial markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED (LEE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Printing & Publishing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lee Enterprises, Incorporated is a provider of local news and information, and a platform for print and digital advertising. The Company's products included 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers, 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications, as of September 25, 2016. The Company also provides a range of digital products, including video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, audience retargeting, banner advertisements and social networking. It provides digital marketing services to small and midsized businesses (SMBs), including search engine marketing (SEM), social media, audience extension, business profiles, and Website hosting and design. It offers small business solutions, including search engine optimization (SEO), local online marketing, social media marketing, video advertising and Website design. The markets it caters to are located primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West and West regions of the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

