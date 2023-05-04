Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/4/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC (LMAT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services, which are used in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, end-stage renal disease and cardiovascular disease. The Company develops, manufactures and markets vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons, and to a lesser degree, other specialties, such as cardiac surgeons, general surgeons and neurosurgeons. The Company's product offerings are sold globally, primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada and Asia Pacific. Its products and services include Allografts, Angioscopes, Balloon Catheters for Embolectomy and Thrombectomy, Balloon Catheters for Occlusion and Perfusion, Bovine Grafts, Vascular and Cardiac Patches, Carotid Shunts, Closure Systems, Ovine Vascular Grafts, Polyester Vascular Grafts, ePTFE Vascular Grafts Radiopaque Tape, and Valvulotomes. Its PeriVu Disposable Angioscope is a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

IDT CORPORATION (IDT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Communications Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IDT Corporation is a global provider of fintech, unified cloud communications and traditional communications services. The Company enables families to connect, support and share across international borders. It also enables businesses to transact and communicate with their customers with enhanced intelligence and insight. The Company operates through two segments. The Telecom & Payment Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long-distance traffic termination. Telecom & Payment Services segment comprises Growth and Core verticals. Growth includes two primary businesses, BOSS Revolution Money Transfer, and National Retail Solutions (NRS) point-of-sale (POS). Core includes its three communications and/or payments, BOSS Revolution Calling, Mobile Top-Up and Carrier Services. The netphone segment provides cloud communications and telephony services to business customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

IRADIMED CORP (IRMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: IRadimed Corporation develops, manufactures, markets and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and accessories and services. Its MRidium 3860+ MRI Compatible IV infusion pump system provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for safe use during MRI procedures. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor with non-ferrous parts and other special features to deliver anesthesia safely and predictably and other IV medications or fluids during various MRI procedures. Its IRadimed 3880 MRI Compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other features to monitor a patient's vital signs safely and accurately during various MRI procedures. The Company sells its products primarily to hospitals and acute care facilities. The IRADIMED 3880 system operates dependably in magnetic fields up to 30,000 gausses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ETHAN ALLEN INTERIORS INC (ETD) is a small-cap value stock in the Furniture & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is an interior design company, which operates as a manufacturer and retailer in the home furnishings marketplace. The Company provides complimentary interior design services to its clients and sells a range of home furnishing products through a retail network of design centers located throughout the United States and abroad, as well as online at ethanallen.com. The Company has two reportable segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is principally involved in the development of the Ethan Allen brand and encompasses all aspects of design, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, sale, and distribution of its range of home furnishings and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to clients through a network of Company-operated design centers. The Company operates approximately 139 retail design centers with 135 located in the United States and four in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

