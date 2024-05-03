Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/3/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of The Bank of Greene County (the Bank). The Bank's principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its branches and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, primarily in residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, consumer loans, home equity loans and commercial business loans. In addition, The Bank invests a significant portion of its assets in state and political subdivision securities and mortgage-backed securities. The Bank offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank operates a subsidiary, Greene County Commercial Bank, which receives deposits only to the extent of accepting for deposit the funds of the United States and the state of New York and their respective agents, authorities and instrumentalities, and local governments. The Bank also operates a real estate investment trust.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

