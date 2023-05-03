Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CORVEL CORPORATION (CRVL) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: CorVel Corporation is engaged in applying technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and natural language processing designed to address the management of care and the related health-care costs. It provides a range of services, including claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services. It partners with employers, third party administrators (TPAs), insurance companies, and government agencies to assist its customers in managing the medical costs of workers compensation, group health and auto insurance, and in monitoring the quality of care provided to claimants. Its network solutions services include professional nurse review, expert fee negotiations, specialty networks, preferred provider organization management, medical bill repricing, automated adjudication, and electronic reimbursement. Its bill review services include Coding review and re-bundling.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CORVEL CORPORATION

CRVL Guru Analysis

CRVL Fundamental Analysis

SISECAM RESOURCES LP (SIRE) is a small-cap value stock in the Non-Metallic Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sisecam Resources LP is a producer of natural soda ash with its facility in the Green River Basin of Wyoming. The Company, through its subsidiary, Sisecam Wyoming LLC (Sisecam Wyoming) is engaged in the business of mining trona ore to produce soda ash. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is an essential raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper and other consumer and industrial products. The Company's Green River Basin surface operations are situated on approximately 2,360 acres in Wyoming (of which, 880 acres are owned). The Company's mining operations consist of approximately 24,000 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining area. The Company's mining leases and licenses are located in two mining beds, designated by the United States Geological Survey as beds 24 and 25, at depths of 850 to 800 feet near their shaft locations below the surface.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SISECAM RESOURCES LP

SIRE Guru Analysis

SIRE Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.