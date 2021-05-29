Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/29/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LATHAM GROUP INC (SWIM) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Fabricated Plastic & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Latham Group, Inc. is a pool company. The Company is principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool liners and pool covers. The Company manufactures fiberglass pools by applying various layers of materials onto a mold. It has a broad and diverse mold portfolio designed to meet customer needs. It also manufactures custom vinyl pools with approximately 48 molds for polymer wall pools in its portfolio. The Company manufactures a complete line of both sonically and heat welded vinyl pool liners for both above and in-ground swimming pool applications. Its automatic safety covers manufacturing facilities cut, sew and assemble motorized safety covers. The Company also supports dealer network with business development tools, co-branded marketing programs and in-house training services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

