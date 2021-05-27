Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/27/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES INC (DELAWARE (FCNCA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (BancShares) is a holding company of First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company (FCB). As of December 31, 2016, BancShares operated in 21 states providing a range of financial services to individuals, businesses and professionals. FCB offers a range of retail and commercial banking services. Its loan services include various types of commercial, business and consumer lending. Its deposit services include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. FCB also provides mortgage lending, a full-service trust department, wealth management services for businesses and individuals and other activities incidental to commercial banking. FCB's subsidiaries, First Citizens Investor Services, Inc. and First Citizens Asset Management, Inc., provide various investment products, including annuities, discount brokerage services and third-party mutual funds to customers primarily through the bank's branch network, as well as investment advisory services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CITI TRENDS, INC. (CTRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Citi Trends, Inc. is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company's segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company's merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home. Within apparel, the Company offers fashion sportswear for men, women and children, including offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys and girls. Accessories include handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs and sleepwear. The Company's home merchandise includes decorative home product, functional home product, beauty, books, toys and electronic accessories. The Company sources its merchandise from approximately 1,700 vendors, consisting of domestic manufacturers and importers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

STEEL PARTNERS HOLDINGS LP (SPLP) is a small-cap value stock in the Misc. Fabricated Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 75% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP), is a diversified holding company that engages in multiple businesses through consolidated subsidiaries, associated companies and other interests. The Company's segments are Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other. The Company owns and operates businesses, and has investments in companies, in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking and youth sports.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SELECT BANCORP INC (SLCT) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Select Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial and retail financial services to customers located in its market areas. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. The Bank's lending activities are oriented to the consumer/retail customer, as well as to the small-to-medium sized businesses located in central and eastern North Carolina. The Bank offers commercial, consumer and mortgage lending products. It originates construction loans for the purpose of acquisition, development and construction of both residential and commercial properties (ADC loans). The Bank's deposits include savings, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) account and money market deposits, time deposits and non-interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

CENTRUS ENERGY CORP (LEU) is a small-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Centrus Energy Corp. supplies low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial nuclear power plants. The Company supplies LEU to both domestic and international utilities for use in a growing fleet of nuclear reactors across the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include the LEU segment with two components, separative work units (SWU) and uranium, and the contract services segment. It is engaged in the development of uranium enrichment technology and is performing research and demonstration work to support the United States energy and national security. The Company provides LEU from multiple sources, including its inventory and long-term supply contracts and spot purchases. The LEU segment includes sales of the SWU component of LEU, sales of both the SWU and uranium components of LEU, and sales of natural uranium. The contract services segment includes revenue and cost of sales for American Centrifuge work that the Company performs as a contractor to UT-Battelle, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

COASTAL FINANCIAL CORP (EVERETT) (CCB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Coastal Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for the Coastal Community Bank (the Bank). The Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The Bank's principal business consists of attracting deposits from the general public, businesses and commercial industries, and using these funds to originate consumer, commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, residential mortgage loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, and land and land development loans. It conducts its business from 11 branches in Seattle, one branch in King County, 10 branches in Snohomish County, and 2 branches in Island County.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

