Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/25/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS INC (RICK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in various activities in the hospitality and other businesses. Its segments include Nightclubs, Bombshells and Other. The Nightclubs segment operates adult entertainment nightclubs through several brands, such as Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Cabaret East, and Silver City Cabaret, among others. This segment also operates one dance club under the brand name Studio 80. The Bombshells segment owns and operates restaurants and sports bars in Houston, Dallas, Austin, Spring, Pearland, Tomball and Katy, Texas, under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Other segment owns a media division (Media Group), including the trade magazine serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry. It also owns a 2.6 acre property at 4920-5000 Mark IV Parkwa.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NORTHEAST COMMUNITY BANCORP INC (NECB) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 87% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank's principal business consists of originating primarily construction loans and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans and multifamily and mixed-use residential real estate loans and non-residential real estate loans. It offers personal loans, loans secured by savings accounts or certificates of deposit (share loans) or statement savings accounts, and overdraft protection for checking accounts. It offers adjustable-rate mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use real estate. These loans are comprised primarily of loans on moderate income apartment buildings located in its lending territory and include loans on cooperative apartment buildings (in the New York area), and loans for Section 8 multifamily housing. The Bank offers investment advisory and financial planning services under Harbor West Financial Planning Wealth Management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

