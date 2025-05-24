Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/24/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GOLD FIELDS LTD (ADR) (GFI) is a large-cap growth stock in the Gold & Silver industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gold Fields Limited is a globally diversified gold producer with approximately nine operating mines in Australia, South Africa, Ghana, Chile and Peru and one project in Canada. The Company is involved in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and silver and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing and smelting. It has a total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of over 2.30 million ounces (Moz), gold mineral reserves of 44.6 Moz and gold mineral resources of 30.3 Moz (excluding mineral resources). In Peru, the Company also produces copper. Its economic interest in the South Deep mine in South Africa is 96.43%. It also owns 100% of the St Ives, Agnew, Granny Smith mines and around 50% of the Gruyere gold mine in Australia, and 90.0% of the Tarkwa and Damang mines in Ghana and 45% of the Asanko mine in Ghana. It owns 99.5% of the Cerro Corona mine in Peru. It also has 100% ownership of the Windfall Project in CanadaGs Quebec province.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BANK7 CORP (BSVN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Bank7 Corp. is a bank holding company. The Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, operates approximately twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. The Company is focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. It has a particular focus on various loan categories, including commercial real estate lending (CRE), hospitality lending, energy lending, and commercial and industrial lending. It also provides consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured term loans and home improvement loans. The Company offers deposit banking products, including commercial deposit services, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts, and retail deposit services such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

