Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

IMAX CORP (USA) (IMAX) is a small-cap growth stock in the Motion Pictures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Imax Corporation is a premier global technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium, architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, the Company offers an end-to-end solution to create content experiences. The Company operates through two segments: Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Content Solutions segment principally includes content enhancement and distribution services. This segment is also engaged in the distribution of large-format documentary films and exclusive experiences ranging from live performances to interactive events with artists and creators, as well as film post-production services. The Technology Products and Services principally includes the sale, lease, and maintenance of IMAX Systems. This segment is also involved in certain ancillary theater business activities, including after-market sales of IMAX System parts and three-dimensional (3D) glasses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

EXCELERATE ENERGY INC (EE) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) company. The Company offers a full range of flexible regasification services from floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) to infrastructure development, to LNG and natural gas supply. The Company operates a fleet of ten purpose-built FSRUs, have completed more than 2,700 ship-to-ship (STS) transfers of LNG with over 50 LNG operators and delivered more than 6,600 billion cubic feet of natural gas through 16 LNG regasification terminals. In addition to standard LNG carrier functionality, its purpose-built FSRUs have the onboard capability to vaporize LNG and deliver natural gas through specially designed offshore and near-shore receiving facilities. Its business spans the globe, with regional offices in approximately 10 countries and operations in the Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Finland, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

