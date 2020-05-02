Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/2/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

READY CAPITAL CORP (RC) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ready Capital Corp., formerly Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is a diversified mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company originates, acquires, finances, services and manages small balance commercial loans (SBC) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans. The Company focuses on maintaining its existing residential mortgage origination platform, GMFS. The Company originates SBC and SBA loans through its ReadyCap subsidiaries. The Company also invests in asset-backed securities, where the underlying pool of assets consists primarily of SBC loans, and other real estate-related investments. The Company is managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC (REYN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Metal Mining industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer products company. The Company produces and sells products across three categories: cooking products, waste and storage products and tableware. It offers its products under various brands, such as Reynolds and Hefty. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces branded and store brand foil, parchment paper, disposable aluminum pans and slow cooker liners. Hefty Waste and Storage segment produces both branded and store brand trash and food storage bags. The Hefty Tableware segment sells both branded and store brand disposable plates, platters, cups and cutlery. The Presto Products segment primarily sells store brand products in four categories: food storage bags, trash bags, disposable storage containers and food wrap. Its Presto Products segment also includes its specialty business which sells re-sealable closure systems.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 460.82% vs. 184.75% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

