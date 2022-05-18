Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/18/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

OP BANCORP (OPBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: OP Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Open Bank is engaged in commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, their owners and retail customers with a focus on the Korean-American community. The Company's lending activities are diversified and include commercial real estate (CRE), commercial and industrial, small business administration (SBA), home mortgage, and consumer loans. The Company attracts retail deposits through its branch network, which offers a range of deposit products for business and consumer banking customers. It offers a multitude of other products and services to its customers to complement the lending and deposit business. The Company offers a suite of online banking solutions, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, mobile banking solutions for iPhone and Android phones, including remote check deposits with mobile bill pay.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

GRIFFON CORPORATION (GFF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Appliance & Tool industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company. The Company's segments include Consumer and Professional Products (CPP), Home and Building Products (HBP) and Defense Electronics (DE). CPP segment consists of AMES Companies, Inc., which is a manufacturer and a global provider of branded consumer and professional tools and products for home storage and organization, landscaping, and enhancing outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of brands, including True Temper, AMES, and ClosetMaid. HBP segment consists of Clopay Corporation (Clopay), which is a manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America. DE segment consists of Telephonics Corporation, which is a provider of sophisticated intelligence, surveillance and communications solutions for defense, aerospace and commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC (JEF) is a mid-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is engaged in investment banking and capital markets and asset management. The Company's segments include Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management and Merchant Banking. Its Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment includes investment banking, capital markets and other related services. Its investment banking provides underwriting and financial advisory services to clients across various industry sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its capital markets businesses operate across the spectrum of equities and fixed income products. Its Asset Management segment includes managing, investing in and providing services to a diverse group of alternative asset management platforms across a spectrum of investment strategies and asset classes. Its Merchant Banking segment consists of Its various merchant banking businesses and investments.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

HSBC HOLDINGS PLC (ADR) (HSBC) is a large-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is a banking and financial services company. The Company manages its products and services through three businesses: Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB), Commercial Banking (CMB), and Global Banking and Markets (GBM). It operates across various geographical regions, which include Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, North America, and Latin America. WPB business offers Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Asset Management and Insurance. CMB products and services to serve the needs of commercial customers, including small and medium-sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises and corporates. It includes credit and lending, international trade and receivables finance, treasury management and liquidity solutions, commercial insurance and investments. GBM supports government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors across the world.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

VIRGINIA NATIONAL BANKSHARES CORP (VABK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virginia National Bankshares Corporation is a bank holding company for Virginia National Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking business. It operates through four segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. Bank segment offers loans, deposits and related services to individuals, businesses and charitable organizations. It offers services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit and various other services. VNB Trust and Estate Services segment offers corporate trustee services, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, custody service and in-house investment management services. Sturman Wealth Advisors segment offers wealth and investment advisory services. Masonry Capital segment offers investment management services for separately managed accounts and a private investment fund employing a value-based, catalyst-driven investment strategy.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

LOWE`S COMPANIES INC (LOW) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Home Improvement) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Lowe's Companies, Inc. (Lowe's) is a home improvement company. The Company operates home improvement and hardware stores. The Company offers a range of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling and decorating. The Company offers home improvement products in categories, including Appliances, Seasonal and Outdoor Living, Lawn and Garden, Lumber, Kitchens and Bath, Tools, Paint, Millwork, Hardware, Flooring, Rough Plumbing, Building Materials, Decor, Lighting, and Electrical. It offers installation services through contractors in its product categories, with Flooring, Kitchens and Bath, Millwork, Appliances, and Lumber. Through its Websites and mobile applications, it provides an online product information, customer ratings and reviews, online buying guides and how-to videos and other information. It serves homeowners, renters, and professional customers. The Company operates approximately 1,737 stores located across 50 states in United States, as well as over 234 stores in Canada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

MERCER INTERNATIONAL INC. (MERC) is a small-cap value stock in the Paper & Paper Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pulp and Wood Products. Its Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sale and distribution of pulp, electricity and other byproducts at its pulp mills. Its pulp mills include Rosenthal mill, Stendal mill, Celgar mill, and Peace River mill. Its Wood Products segment consists of the manufacture, sale and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau mill. It owns and operates four pulp manufacturing facilities, two in Canada and two in Germany, has a 50% joint venture interest in a northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp mill in Canada and owns and operates one sawmill in Germany. The Company operates two NBSK mills in Eastern Germany and one NBSK mill and a swing kraft mill in Western Canada, which produces both NBSK and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK). It also produces and sell tall oil, a by-product of its production process.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

MARTEN TRANSPORT, LTD (MRTN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier company focused on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods. The Company's segments include Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Truckload segment provides regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services. Dedicated segment provides customized transportation solutions tailored to meet each individual customers requirements, utilizing temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans and other specialized equipment within the United States. Intermodal segment transports its customers freight within the United States utilizing refrigerated containers and temperature-controlled trailers. Brokerage segment develops contractual relationships with and arranges for third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans within the United States and into and out of Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

