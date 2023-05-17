Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/17/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Bancshares Corporation is a multibank financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services in its main banking and branch facilities located in north, south, central and southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. The Company, through its subsidiary banks, is engaged in the business of accepting, checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. Its international banking business includes providing letters of credit, making commercial and industrial loans and providing foreign exchange services. Its subsidiary banks also offer other related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collections, notary public, escrow services, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. Its subsidiary banks include International Bank of Commerce and Commerce Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

GARRETT MOTION INC (GTX) is a small-cap value stock in the Auto & Truck Parts industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Garrett Motion Inc is a Switzerland-based automotive technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket. The Company offers turbochargers for gasoline, diesel, natural gas and electrified (hybrid and fuel cell) powertrains. In addition, the Company provides products and services for the connected vehicle market, including software focused on automotive cybersecurity and integrated vehicle health management (IVHM). The Company has a number of research and development (R&D) centers, engineering facilities and factories around the world, as well as a global distribution network. It is a spin-off of Honeywell International Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FIRSTCASH HOLDINGS INC (FCFS) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: FirstCash Holdings, Inc. is an international operator of pawn stores and a provider of technology-driven point-of-sale payment solutions, both focused on serving cash and credit-constrained consumers. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, AFF, also provides lease-to-own and retail finance payment solutions for consumer goods and services through a nationwide network of approximately 8,600 active retail merchant partner locations. Its more than 2,800 pawn stores buy and sell a range of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property. AFF's technology provides its merchant partners with leasing and financing experiences in-store, online, in-cart and on mobile devices.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

