Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/16/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP (ALRS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 53% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Alerus Financial Corporation is a diversified financial services company. Through the CompanyGs subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association (the Bank), the Company provides financial solutions to businesses and consumers through three distinct business segments: banking, retirement and benefit services, and wealth. Its commercial lending products include commercial loans, business term loans and lines of credit for small and midsize businesses. Its consumer lending products include residential first mortgage loans. It offers deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. Its wealth division provides fiduciary services to consumer and commercial clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ALERUS FINANCIAL CORP

ALRS Guru Analysis

ALRS Fundamental Analysis

