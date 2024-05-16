Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/16/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

NATIONAL CINEMEDIA, INC. (NCMI) is a small-cap value stock in the Advertising industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National CineMedia, Inc. is a media company that operates the cinema advertising platform in the United States. Its platform consists of more than 18,400 screens in over 1,400 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas. It presents multiple formats of The Noovie Show depending on the theater circuit in which it runs, including Post-Showtime advertising inventory after the advertised showtime. It also sells advertising on its LEN, a series of screens located in movie theater lobbies, and other forms of advertising and promotions in theater lobbies. It also sells digital online and mobile advertising through its Audience Accelerator, across its suite of Noovie digital properties and a variety of complementary out of home venues, such as restaurants, convenience stores and college campuses. The Noovie Show with Post-Showtime Inventory format is comprised of the same segments included within the Classic Noovie Show consisting of silver pod; gold pod; pre-trailer pod, and platinum position.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

