Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. (HTH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a diversified financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: banking, broker-dealer, and mortgage origination. The banking segment includes the operations of PlainsCapital Bank (the Bank). The banking segment primarily provides business and consumer banking services from offices located throughout Texas and generates revenue from its portfolio of earning assets. The broker-dealer segment includes the operations of Securities Holdings, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries Hilltop Securities, Momentum Independent Network, and Hilltop Securities Asset Management, LLC. This segment offers investment advisory and securities brokerage services. The mortgage origination segment includes the operations of PrimeLending, which offers a variety of loan products. This segment includes origination and servicing of loans and selling these loans in the secondary market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC (KNDI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Auto & Truck Manufacturers industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kandi Technologies Group Inca China-based investment holding company. The Company's main businesses include designing, developing, manufacturing and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) products and EV parts. The Company is also engaged in applying EV technology to off-road vehicle products and launching a variety of pure electric utility vehicles (UTV), Neighborhood EVs (NEVs), Golf carts and off-road crossover vehicles. The Company mainly operates in the domestic market.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

