Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2022

REX AMERICAN RESOURCES CORP (REX) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: REX American Resources Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through the ethanol and by-products segment. Its ethanol operations are focused on corn, ethanol, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil and natural gas. It has interests in over six ethanol production facilities, which in aggregate shipped approximately 699 million gallons of ethanol. The Company has ownership of the gallons shipped by the ethanol production facilities, which has ownership interests in approximately 282 million gallons. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including One Earth Energy, LLC (One Earth), NuGen Energy, LLC (NuGen) and Big River Resources, LLC (Big River). Its ethanol industry consists of approximately 208 plants in over 25 states with an annual capacity of approximately 17.7 billion gallons of ethanol production in the United States. The Company has approximately one billion gallons that are exported from the United States.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP (PFIS) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company of its two subsidiaries, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, collectively Peoples Bank. The Company provides a full range of financial services. Peoples Bank is a state-chartered bank and trust company. It provides a variety of commercial and retail banking services to business, non-profits, governmental, municipal agencies and professional customers, as well as retail customers, on a personalized basis. Its primary lending products are real estate, commercial and consumer loans. It also offers automated teller machine access, credit cards, active investment accounts, trust department services and other various lending, depository and related financial services. Its primary deposit products are savings and demand deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. Its retail lending products include the various types of loans, including residential real estate; automobiles; manufactured housing; personal and home equity.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap value stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology company. It delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. It provides data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. Its business solutions include Undertone, Codefuel, MakeMeReach and Smilebox. Undertone's synchronized digital branding solution delivers creative experiences through cohesive stories to the portfolio of Websites, mobile applications, touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel is search solution platform, which allows publishers to create new revenue streams and search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. MakeMeReach platform helps advertisers and agencies create, manage and optimize their marketing campaigns on multiple social channels. Smilebox enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows and invitations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ONTO INNOVATION INC (ONTO) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Onto Innovation Inc. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that perform macro-defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software, which are used by bare silicon wafer manufacturers, semiconductor wafer fabricators, and advanced packaging manufacturers. Its products include automated metrology systems, integrated metrology systems, silicon wafer all-surface inspection/characterization, macro defect inspection, automated defect classification and pattern analysis, yield analysis, opaque film metrology, probe card test and analysis, advanced packaging lithography, process control software and yield management software. Its products are also used for process control in several other technology markets, including manufacturing of light emitting diodes, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, micro-electromechanical systems, data storage, and industrial and scientific applications.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

GENIE ENERGY LTD (GNE) is a small-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genie Energy Ltd. is a global provider of energy services. The Company supplies traditional and renewable electricity, including community solar; and natural gas, including clean energy, and carbon offset solutions. Its segments Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Retail Energy International (GRE International), and Genie Renewables. GRE supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in certain portions of markets within the United States. GRE International supplies electricity to residential and small business customers in Scandinavia. Genie Renewables includes Genie Solar Energy (Genie Solar), which designs and build local solar installation for commercial size customers, CityCom Solar, which recruits customers to purchase electricity generated by community solar fields, Prism Solar Technologies (Prism), which designs and manufactures niche solar panels for wholesale distribution and Diversegy LLC (Diversegy), an energy broker for commercial customers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

