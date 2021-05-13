Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/13/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES INC (BFST) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company of b1BANK, a Louisiana state banking association and community-based financial institution that offers banking products and services. The Bank offers savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, mortgage loans, real estate loans, and other installment and term loans. It also provides wealth management products, drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, electronic funds transfers through automated clearing house (ACH) services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, traveler's checks, cash management, vault services, loan and deposit sweep accounts, and lock box services. Its wealth management services include financial planning, retirement services, and trust and investment management.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES INC

Full Guru Analysis for BFST

Full Factor Report for BFST

MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC (MARA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is a digital asset technology company. The Company focuses on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The Company is operating one mining facility in Quebec, with plans to open additional facilities in the future. The Company offers managed mining solutions on its robust proprietary infrastructure and smart mining software. The Company intends to power and secure blockchains by verifying blockchain transactions using custom hardware and software. It is using its hardware to mine bitcoin (BTC) and expect to mine BTC and ether (ETH), and potentially other cryptocurrencies.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of MARATHON DIGITAL HOLDINGS INC

Full Guru Analysis for MARA

Full Factor Report for MARA

AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP INC (ANAT) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: American National Group Inc, formerly American National Insurance Company, is engaged in life insurance, annuities, and property and casualty insurance. Its family of companies includes six life insurance companies, eight property and casualty insurance companies, and various non-insurance subsidiaries. Its segments include Life, which offers products, such as Whole Life, Term Life, Universal Life, Variable Universal Life and Credit Life Insurance; Annuity, including products, such as Deferred Annuity, Single Premium Immediate Annuity and Variable Annuity; Health, including, such as Medicare Supplement, Supplemental Insurance, Stop-Loss, Credit Disability and Medical Expense; Property and Casualty, which offers products, such as Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Credit-Related Property Insurance products, and Corporate and Other, which consists of its invested assets that are not used to support insurance activities, and non-insurance subsidiaries.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AMERICAN NATIONAL GROUP INC

Full Guru Analysis for ANAT

Full Factor Report for ANAT

MVB FINANCIAL CORP (MVBF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 87% to 93% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. MVB operates principally through its wholly-owned subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc. (the Bank). Its primary business activities, through its subsidiaries, are primarily community banking and mortgage banking. Its segments include commercial and retail banking, mortgage banking, and a financial holding company. It offers various products and services, such as debit cards, cashier's checks, safe deposit rental facilities and non-deposit investment services. Its loan portfolio includes commercia loans, consumer loans and real estate loans. Its commercial loans include commercial, commercial real estate, financial and agricultural loans. Its real estate loans include residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit and construction mortgages. The Bank's operating subsidiaries include Potomac Mortgage Group (PMG), MVB Insurance, LLC (MVB Insurance), MVB Community Development Corporation (MVB CDC) and ProCo Global, Inc. (ProCo).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MVB FINANCIAL CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MVBF

Full Factor Report for MVBF

ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (ORRF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Orrstown Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial banking and trust business. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. The Bank's activities involve accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The Bank grants commercial, residential, consumer and agribusiness loans in its market areas of Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and Perry Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company's securities available for sale include debt and equity instruments. Through its trust department, the Bank renders services as trustee, executor, administrator, managing agent, custodian, investment advisor and other fiduciary activities authorized by law under the trade name, Orrstown Financial Advisors (OFA). OFA offers retail brokerage services through a third-party broker or dealer arrangement with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

Full Guru Analysis for ORRF

Full Factor Report for ORRF

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.