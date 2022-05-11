Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 5/11/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

REPUBLIC BANCORP, INC. KY (RBCAA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Republic Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the Bank) and Republic Insurance Services, Inc. (the Captive). The Bank is a Kentucky-based, state-chartered non-member financial institution. The Captive is an insurance subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions (TRS), and Republic Credit Solutions (RCS). Traditional Banking segment provides traditional banking products to customers. Warehouse segment provides short-term, revolving credit facilities to mortgage bankers across the United States through mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Mortgage Banking segment originates, sells and services long-term, single family, first lien residential real estate loans. TRS segment facilitates the receipt and payment of federal and state tax refund products. RCS segment offers consumer credit products, which are unsecured and small dollar consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

VALHI, INC. (VHI) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemical Manufacturing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 81% to 85% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Valhi, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, including NL Industries, Inc., Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (Kronos), CompX International, Inc. (CompX), Tremont LLC, Basic Management, Inc. (BMI) and the LandWell Company (LandWell). Its Chemicals segment is operated through Kronos. Kronos is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2). The Company's Component Products segment is operated through CompX. CompX is a manufacturer of security products used in recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage and healthcare applications. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment is operated through BMI and LandWell. BMI provides utility services to certain industrial and municipal customers and owns real property in Henderson, Nevada. LandWell is engaged in the development of certain land holdings for commercial, industrial and residential purposes in Henderson, Nevada.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SYNAPTICS, INCORPORATED (SYNA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Computer Hardware industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Synaptics Incorporated is a developer and supplier of custom-designed semiconductor solutions that enable people to interact with a range of various mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The Company operates in the market of smartphones, tablets, personal computer (PC) products, Internet of things (IoT), which includes devices with voice, speech and video within smart homes, and other select electronic devices, including devices in automobiles. The Company also delivers semiconductor solutions, including connectivity products, audio input and output System-On-Chips (SoCs), high-definition video and vision SoCs, touch controllers, display drivers, fingerprint sensors, and touchpads. The Company provides custom product solutions for navigation, cursor control, access to devices or applications through fingerprint authentication, and audio codecs.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ADVANSIX INC (ASIX) is a small-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AdvanSix Inc. is a manufacturer of Nylon 6, a polymer resin which is a synthetic material used by its customers to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films that, in turn, are used in such end-products as such as building and construction, fertilizers, plastics, solvents, packaging, paints, coatings, adhesives and electronics. It also sells caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer, acetone and other intermediate chemicals, all of which are produced within unit operations across its integrated manufacturing value chain. It sells its Nylon 6 resin globally, primarily under the Aegis brand name. In addition, its Nylon 6 resin is used to produce nylon films which it sells to its customers primarily under the Capran brand name. Caprolactam is the key monomer used in the production of Nylon 6 resin. Its Ammonium sulfate fertilizer is derived from the caprolactam manufacturing process and sells ammonium sulfate primarily to North American and South American distributors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PROVIDENT BANCORP INC (MARYLAND) (PVBC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Provident Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank is a commercial bank for corporate clients specializing in offering banking solutions to a range of markets, including cryptocurrency, renewable energy, fin-tech and search fund lending. The Company operates its business from approximately seven banking offices located in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter, Bedford, and Seabrook, New Hampshire. The Bank also has approximately two loan production offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Ponte Vedra, Florida. its primary deposit products are checking, savings and term certificate accounts and its primary lending products are commercial mortgages and commercial loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

