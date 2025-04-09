Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/9/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (EFSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Eagle Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company for Bank of Clarke (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of retail and commercial banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. The Company operates in three reportable business segments through the Bank: community banking, marine lending and wealth management. The Bank has over 13 full-service branches, two loan production offices, and one drive-through-only facility. The Bank has over 13 automated teller machine (ATM) locations in its trade area, and issues debit cards to deposit customers. The Bank offers telephone banking, Internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The Bank offers other commercial deposit account services, such as automated clearing house origination and remote deposit capture. The Bank has Virginia offices located in Clarke County, Frederick County, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, Fairfax County and other locations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

