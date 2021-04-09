Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/9/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (PFSI) is a mid-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm. The Company conducts business in three segments: production, servicing (together, production and servicing comprise its mortgage banking activities) and investment management. Production segment performs mortgage loan origination, acquisition and sale activities. Servicing segment performs mortgage loan servicing for its own account and for others, including for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT). Investment management segment represents its investment management activities, which include the activities associated with investment asset acquisitions and dispositions, such as sourcing, due diligence, negotiation and settlement; managing correspondent production activities for PMT; and managing the acquired investments for PMT. Its primary subsidiaries are: PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC and PNMAC Opportunity Fund Associates, LLC.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC (BSIG) is a small-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Brightsphere Investment Group Inc. is a holding company. It is a global diversified asset management company. The Company through its subsidiaries BrightSphere Investment Group Plc, BrightSphre Inc, BrightSphere Holdings Ltd, and BrightSphere (Asia-Pacific) limited offers varieties of investment strategies to investors worldwide. The Company is focused on identifying and developing new strategies, including quantitatively-focused China A shares and a Multi-Asset Class capabilities. The Company is also engaged in developing product lines focused on global, international and emerging markets equities, and a suite of fixed income investments including bank loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of BRIGHTSPHERE INVESTMENT GROUP INC

