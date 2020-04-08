Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/8/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PAYSIGN INC (PAYS) is a small-cap growth stock in the Business Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Paysign, Inc., formerly 3PEA International, Inc., is a payment solutions company providing prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It focuses on the evaluation of payment terminal software and hardware technology. It markets prepaid debit card solutions under its PaySign brand. It is engaged in the development of a secure payment gateway and hardware device, which utilizes encryption technology and secure key exchange to facilitate personal identification number (PIN) debit transactions over the Internet. Its products and services include The PaySign Brand; Incentive Rewards; Source Plasma Donor Payments; Pharmaceutical Market, which includes PaySign Co-Pay Assistance, and Buy and Bill, and other products, such as Survey Instant Rewards. Through its platform, it provides various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting and customer service.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP (GCBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of The Bank of Greene County, a federally chartered savings bank. The Company's principal business is overseeing and directing the business of The Bank of Greene County and monitoring its cash position. The Bank of Greene County, through its affiliations, offers investment alternatives for customers. The Bank of Greene County operates a subsidiary, Greene County Commercial Bank. The purpose of Greene County Commercial Bank is to serve local municipalities' banking needs. It also operates a real estate investment trust, Greene Property Holdings, Ltd., which owns mortgages originated through The Bank of Greene County. Through its pooled captive insurance company subsidiary, Greene Risk Management, Inc., it provides additional insurance coverage. As of June 30, 2016, The Bank of Greene County operated 13 banking offices, operations center and lending center located in its market area within the Hudson Valley Region of New York State.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 421.84% vs. 167.52% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

