Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/6/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LIMESTONE BANCORP INC (LMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates Limestone Bank, Inc. (the Bank). The Bank's markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry. The Bank is a traditional community bank with a range of personal and business banking products and services. The Bank operates banking offices in approximately 14 counties in Kentucky. Its lending services include real estate, commercial, mortgage, agriculture and equine, and consumer loans to those in its communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of those businesses, as well as other executives and professionals. In addition, the Bank offers customers drive-through banking facilities, curbside banking services, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking, curbside banking, treasury management services and remote deposit services.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of LIMESTONE BANCORP INC

LMST Guru Analysis

LMST Fundamental Analysis

P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC. (PTSI) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a truckload dry van carrier transporting general commodities throughout the continental United States, as well as in certain Canadian provinces. Its operations are classified into truckload services or brokerage and logistics services. Its truckload services are performed by Company divisions, which utilize Company owned trucks, long-term contractors, or single-trip contractors to transport loads of freight for customers. Its brokerage and logistics services facilitate the transport of loads of freight for customers and involve the utilization of single-trip contractors. The Company's freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. It also provides transportation services in Mexico.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC.

PTSI Guru Analysis

PTSI Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.