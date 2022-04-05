Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/5/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC. (RJF) is a large-cap value stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Raymond James Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations, and municipalities. The Company operates through five segments: Private Client Group (PCG), Capital Markets, Asset Management, Raymond James Bank, and Other. The PCG segment provides financial planning, investment advisory and securities transaction services. The Capital Markets segment conducts institutional sales, securities trading, equity research, investment banking and the syndication and management of investments that qualify for tax credits. The Asset Management segment provides asset management, portfolio management and related administrative services to retail and institutional clients. The Raymond James Bank segment provides various types of loans, including corporate loans (commercial and industrial (C&I), commercial real estate (CRE) and CRE construction), and tax-exempt loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL, INC.

BIONTECH SE - ADR (BNTX) is a large-cap value stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 61% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioNTech SE is a Germany-based clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company focuses on patient-specific immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops a broad product pipeline using different scientific approaches and technology platforms, including individualized mRNA-based product candidates, chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. In addition, the Company offers diagnostic products and drug discovery services for other therapeutic areas, including infectious diseases, allergies and autoimmune disorders.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIONTECH SE - ADR

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION (BGFV) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiary, Big 5 Corp. The Company is operating approximately 431 stores and an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. It provides a full-line product offering in a traditional sporting goods store format that averages approximately 11,000 square feet. Its product mix includes athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as a broad selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, home recreation, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation. Its stores include a range of products from various brand name manufacturers, including adidas, Coleman, Columbia, Everlast, New Balance, Timex, Nike, Rawlings, Skechers, Spalding, Under Armour and Wilson. The Company conducts its gift card operations through Big 5 Services Corp., a subsidiary of Big 5 Corp.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS CORPORATION

FIRST BANK (HAMILTON) (FRBA) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Bank is a commercial bank. The Company provides a range of lending, deposit and other financial products and services. It operates through Community Banking segment, which is engaged in providing a range of commercial and retail and related banking services. It offers a range of lending products to meet the needs of its customers located within its market areas, including commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit. The Company operates approximately 18 branches located in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of FIRST BANK (HAMILTON)

PERION NETWORK LTD (PERI) is a small-cap growth stock in the Computer Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Perion Network Ltd is an Israel-based global technology company. It delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. It provides data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. Its business solutions include Undertone, Codefuel, MakeMeReach and Smilebox. Undertone's synchronized digital branding solution delivers creative experiences through cohesive stories to the portfolio of Websites, mobile applications, touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel is search solution platform, which allows publishers to create new revenue streams and search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. MakeMeReach platform helps advertisers and agencies create, manage and optimize their marketing campaigns on multiple social channels. Smilebox enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows and invitations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of PERION NETWORK LTD

SWK HOLDINGS CORP (SWKH) is a small-cap value stock in the Consumer Financial Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company. The Company is focused on providing various capital solutions to a range of life science companies, institutions and inventors. The Company operates through two segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. Its Finance Receivables segment is primarily focused on monetizing cash flow streams derived from commercial-stage products and related intellectual property through royalty purchases and financings, as well as through the creation of synthetic revenue interests in commercialized products. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, it provides non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to similarly invest in life science finance. Through its subsidiary, Enteris BioPharma, Inc., its Pharmaceutical Development segment offers formulation solutions built around its oral drug delivery technology, the Peptelligence platform.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SWK HOLDINGS CORP

