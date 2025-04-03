Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/3/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

PONCE FINANCIAL GROUP INC (PDLB) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company of Ponce Bank (the Bank), a federally chartered stock savings association. It operates through the administrative office and approximately 13 full-service banking offices and five mortgage loan offices. The Bank's business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential (both investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. It also invests in securities, corporate securities, mortgage-backed securities, and Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock. The Bank offers a variety of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, money markets and certificates of deposit accounts. Its primary market area consists of the New York City metropolitan area.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PONCE FINANCIAL GROUP INC

PDLB Guru Analysis

PDLB Fundamental Analysis

SATELLOGIC INC (SATL) is a small-cap growth stock in the Construction Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Satellogic Inc. is a vertically integrated geospatial analytics company. It is building a fully automated Earth Observation (EO) platform with the ability to remap the entire planet at both high-frequency and high-resolution, providing accessible and affordable solutions for its customers. It has three business lines: Asset Monitoring, Constellation-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Space Systems. Asset Monitoring business involves both government and commercial customers tasking its satellites around the world with monitoring assets. CaaS business offers governments around the world the ability to control satellites on top of specific areas of interest. Space Systems is involved in satellite sales and support, to meet the needs of customers interested in its technology and capability that also have a need or desire to own the satellites being utilized to collect data. It operates an approximately 11,200 square foot manufacturing pilot plant, with an annual production capacity of 24 satellites.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of SATELLOGIC INC

SATL Guru Analysis

SATL Fundamental Analysis

ELECTROMED INC (ELMD) is a small-cap growth stock in the Healthcare Facilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System, to patients with compromised pulmonary function. It applies High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO) technologies in pulmonary care for patients of all ages. The SmartVest Clearway System consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall. The SmartVest Clearway is designed for comfort and convenience, so patients can readily fit therapy into their daily routines. The SmartVest System is primarily prescribed for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular conditions such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. It also markets the Single Patient Use (SPU) SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap to health care providers in the acute care setting.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of ELECTROMED INC

ELMD Guru Analysis

ELMD Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.