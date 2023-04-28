Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/28/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC. (KLIC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Semiconductors industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. Its segments include Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, hybrid and electronic assembly solutions to semiconductor device manufacturers, device manufacturers (IDMs), outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers (OSATs), other electronics manufacturers and automotive electronics suppliers. The APS segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of a variety of tools for a broad range of semiconductor packaging applications, spare parts, equipment repair, maintenance and servicing, training services, refurbishment, and upgrades for its equipment. It serves the automotive and communications markets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC.

KLIC Guru Analysis

KLIC Fundamental Analysis

CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. (CHDN) is a large-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 79% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company, which is anchored by its flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates 13 live and historical racing entertainment venues in three states and 12 casino gaming properties in 10 states and 10 retail sportsbooks. It also operates an online horse racing wagering platforms in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack and its historical racing properties in Kentucky, Virginia, and New Hampshire. The TwinSpires segment includes the TwinSpires Horse Racing, the TwinSpires Sports and Casino and the United Tote businesses in Louisville, Kentucky. The Gaming segment is engaged in the casino properties and associated racetrack facilities, which support the casino license as applicable.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC.

CHDN Guru Analysis

CHDN Fundamental Analysis

GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR) (GRVY) is a small-cap value stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Gravity Co., Ltd. is a developer, distributor and publisher of online games in Japan and Taiwan. The Company's segments include online games, mobile games and other. Its principal product includes Ragnarok Online, which is a multiplayer online role playing game. It categorizes products into over three categories, such as online games; mobile games and applications, and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation. It offers over five online games, such as Ragnarok Online, Ragnarok Online II, Requiem, Dragonica (Dragon Saga) and R.O.S.E. Online, which are action adventure massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPG). It develops mobile games, including Ragnarok Online-Uprising: Valkyrie, Ragnarok Online Mobile Story and Ragnarok Violet, and also publishes mobile games licensed from third parties. It provides games for game consoles and handheld game consoles, such as Nintendo DS, Xbox 360 and the PlayStation series.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of GRAVITY CO., LTD. (ADR)

GRVY Guru Analysis

GRVY Fundamental Analysis

NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP INC (NWLI) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: National Western Life Group, Inc. is a stock life insurance company. The Company's segments include Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, ONL & Affiliates, and All Others. Its Domestic Insurance operations are licensed to do business in all states and the District of Columbia, except for New York. Its products marketed are annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance. Its International Insurance operations consist solely of a closed block of in-force policies. The Company offers a portfolio of individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities, including supplementary riders. Its life products provide protection for the life of the insured and, in some cases, allow for cash value accumulation on a tax-deferred basis. Its annuity products include flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index (fixed-index) annuities and single premium immediate annuities.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP INC

NWLI Guru Analysis

NWLI Fundamental Analysis

INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP (IBOC) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: International Bancshares Corporation is a multibank financial holding company. The Company is engaged in providing a diversified range of commercial and retail banking services in its main banking and branch facilities located in north, south, central and southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. The Company, through its subsidiary banks, is engaged in the business of accepting, checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans. Its international banking business includes providing letters of credit, making commercial and industrial loans and providing foreign exchange services. Its subsidiary banks also offer other related services, such as credit cards, safety deposit boxes, collections, notary public, escrow services, drive-up and walk-up facilities and other customary banking services. Its subsidiary banks include International Bank of Commerce and Commerce Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP

IBOC Guru Analysis

IBOC Fundamental Analysis

