Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/27/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. (CCBG) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients through its subsidiary, Capital City Bank (the Bank). The Company provides three principal services, Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. It offers various Banking Services, including Business Banking, Commercial Real Estate Lending, Residential Real Estate Lending, Retail Credit, Institutional Banking, and Retail Banking services through approximately 57 banking offices in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama operated by the Bank. The Company through Capital City Trust Company provides asset management for individuals. The Company through Capital City Investments, Inc. offers its customers access to retail investment products through LPL Financial under which retail investment products would be offered through LPL.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for CCBG

Full Factor Report for CCBG

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. (SMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Southern Bank (the Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists primarily of retail deposits from the public and using its deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB), brokered deposits and commercial non-mortgage business loans. The Bank offers a range of deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement savings plans. The Bank's lending activities consist of originating loans secured by mortgages on one- to four-family and multi-family residential real estate, commercial and agricultural real estate, construction loans on residential and commercial properties, commercial and agricultural business loans, and consumer loans.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC.

Full Guru Analysis for SMBC

Full Factor Report for SMBC

MERIDIAN CORP (MRBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 83% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Meridian Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is engaged in banking activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, Meridian Bank (the Bank), a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank. It has a financial services business model with non-interest income streams from mortgage lending, small business (SBA) lending and wealth management services. The Company's segments include the banking segment, wealth management segment and mortgage banking segment. The banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The wealth management segment provides an array of wealth management services and products and the guidance to help its clients and its banking customers prepare for the future. The mortgage banking segment consists of one central loan production facility and various retail and profit-sharing loan production offices. This segment originates one to four family residential mortgages and sells approximately all of its production to third party investors.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of MERIDIAN CORP

Full Guru Analysis for MRBK

Full Factor Report for MRBK

More details on Validea's Motley Fool strategy

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.