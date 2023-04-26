Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/26/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BANCO SANTANDER SA (ADR) (SAN) is a large-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Banco Santander, S.A. is a Spain-based company engaged as a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company's commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

BUILD-A-BEAR WORKSHOP, INC (BBW) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Specialty) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. is a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The Company operates through three segments: direct-to-consumer (DTC), commercial, and international franchising. The DTC segment includes the operating activities of corporately managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom, including the Company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The commercial segment includes the Company's transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the Company's intellectual properties for third party use and wholesale activities. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of its franchise agreements with store locations in select countries in Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The Company operates approximately 350 corporately managed locations and has 68 franchised stores operating internationally.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

PLUMAS BANCORP (PLBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 76% to 91% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through, Plumas Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered bank, which primary service in the Northeastern portion of California, with Lake Tahoe to the south and the Oregon border to the north, and the Northwestern portion of Nevada. The Bank primarily is engaged in providing loans and investment securities. The Banks principal commercial lending services include term real estate, commercial and industrial term loans. In addition, the Bank provides agricultural loans, as well as credit lines. The Banks principal retail lending services include consumer, automobile and home equity loans. The Bank provides land development and construction loans on a limited basis. The Bank has 14 branch networks and 18 automated teller machines. In addition to its branch network, the Bank operates a lending office in Auburn, California and commercial/agricultural lending offices located in Chico, California and Klamath Falls, Oregon.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

TIPTREE INC (TIPT) is a small-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Tiptree Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in providing specialty insurance, service contract products and related service solutions. The Company's segments include Insurance and Tiptree Capital. The Insurance segment is a group of companies operating as part of The Fortegra Group (Fortegra), which is a provider of specialty insurance products and related services. Fortegra designs, markets and underwrites specialty commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products incorporating value-added coverage and services for select target markets or niches. Tiptree Capital owns a diversified group of businesses and investments that are owned and managed separately as Tiptree Capital and include its Mortgage segment operations. Tiptree Capital consists primarily of its mortgage origination operations, maritime shipping operations and investments in shares of Invesque.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

