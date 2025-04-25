Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/25/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GRID DYNAMICS HOLDINGS INC (GDYN) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. is a provider of technology consulting, platform and product engineering, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital engagement services. The CompanyGs core business includes cloud platform and product engineering, supply chain and advanced manufacturing, and data and machine learning platform engineering. It also helps organizations become more agile and create advanced digital products and experiences through its expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a high-performance product culture. The Company delivers tailored solutions in several key industry verticals: Tech, Media, and Telecom (TMT), Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)/Manufacturing, Finance, Healthcare and Pharm, and Other. The Company also provides software engineering services specializing in data-intensive information systems for banking and other financial institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: FAIL SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

VIANT TECHNOLOGY INC (DSP) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Viant Technology Inc. is an advertising technology company. The Company is engaged in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered programmatic advertising. The CompanyGs omnichannel platform, built for Connected TV (CTV), allows marketers to plan, execute, and measure their campaigns. Its cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) enables the programmatic purchase of advertising, which is the electronification of the digital advertising buying process. Its DSP is used by marketers and their advertising agencies to centralize the planning, buying and measurement of their digital advertising across various channels. Through its omnichannel platform, a marketer can buy ads on CTV, mobile, desktop, in-game, streaming audio and digital billboards. Its product suite, ViantAI, handles every stage of programmatic advertising, from building campaigns to optimizing execution. IRIS.TV, a Viant Technology company, is the only data platform built for video and CTV. IRIS_ID is its content identifier.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: FAIL RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

FIRST NORTHERN COMMUNITY BANCORP (FNRN) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company provides a full range of community banking services to individual and corporate customers throughout the California Counties of Solano, Yolo, Placer, and Sacramento as well as portions of El Dorado County through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, First Northern Bank of Dixon (the Bank). The Bank has 14 full-service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Colusa, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Orland, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, Willows and Woodland. It provides a range of products and services to small- and medium-sized businesses and individuals, including accepting demand, interest-bearing transactions, savings, and time deposits, and making commercial, consumer, and real estate-related loans. It also rents safe deposit boxes and provides other customary banking services. It also offers equipment leasing, credit cards, and merchant card processing.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

REPOSITRAK INC (TRAK) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Repositrak, Inc., provides retailers, suppliers, and wholesalers with a solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. The Company is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, which operates a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, compliance and traceability, and supply chain management platform that partners with retailers, wholesalers, distributors and their product suppliers. Its services include three application suites, such as ReposiTrak Compliance Management (compliance), ReposiTrak Traceability Network (traceability), and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions (supply chain). Its compliance helps its customers vet suppliers and reduce a companyGs potential regulatory, legal, and criminal risk from its supply chain partners. Its traceability helps the CompanyGs customers comply with federal regulatory requirements of traceability. Its supply chain helps its customers to more efficiently manage various interactions with their suppliers.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

