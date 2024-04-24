Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/24/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BUCKLE INC (BKE) is a small-cap value stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: The Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. The Company operates approximately 440 retail stores in 42 states. The Company markets a wide selection of casual apparel including denim, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear. It also provides customer services, such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, the Buckle private label credit card, and a guest loyalty program. The Company offers denims from brands such as Miss Me, Rock Revival, KanCan, Hidden, Flying Monkey, Levi's, Preme, Smoke Rise, Ariat, Good American, and Wrangler. Other key brands include Hurley, Billabong, Affliction, American Fighter, Sullen, Howitzer, Oakley, Fox, RVCA, 7 Diamonds, Nixon, Free People, Z Supply, Salt Life, White Crow, Brew City, Reef, Stance, Versace Cologne, American Highway, Eight X, Pendelton, Hooey, Goorin Bros., Old Row, Timberland, Teva, Kimes Ranch, SOREL, Hey Dude, Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, and SAXX.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC (VCTR) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Investment Services industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is a diversified global asset management firm. The Company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms and individual investors. With 11 autonomous investment franchises and a solutions platform, the Company offers an array of investment products, including actively and passively managed mutual funds, rules-based and active exchange traded funds (ETFs), institutional separate accounts, variable insurance products (VIPs), alternative investments, private closed end funds, and a 529 Education Savings Plan. Its strategies are also offered through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts and unified managed accounts. Its franchises and our solutions platform collectively manage a diversified set of 118 investment strategies. The Company's investment adviser is Victory Capital Management Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP INC (OBT) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Orange Bank & Trust Company, a New York state-chartered trust company (the Bank) and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., an investment advisor (HVIA), the Company offers full- service commercial and consumer banking products and services and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments and individuals in the Lower Hudson Valley region, the New York metropolitan area and nearby markets in Connecticut and New Jersey. Its segments include Banking Business and Wealth Management. The Banking Business segment involves the delivery of loan and deposit products to its customers through the Bank. The Wealth Management segment, which includes asset management and trust services to individuals and institutions through HVIA and the Bank, which provides trust and investment management fee income in its wealth management business segment.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

