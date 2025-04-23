Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/23/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

HAWTHORN BANCSHARES INC (HWBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company's activities are limited to ownership, indirectly, through its subsidiary, Union State Bancshares, Inc. (Union), of the outstanding capital stock of Hawthorn Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service bank conducting a general banking and trust business, offering its customers checking and savings accounts, Internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, trust services, brokerage services, safety deposit boxes and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial loans, single payment personal loans, installment loans and commercial and residential real estate loans. In addition, the Bank provides trust and brokerage services. The Bank has approximately 18 banking offices. Its subsidiaries include Jefferson City IHC, LLC, Hawthorn Real Estate, LLC, HB Realty, LLC, Exchange National Statutory Trust I, Exchange National Statutory Trust II and Hawthorn Risk Management, Inc.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

SMARTFINANCIAL INC (SMBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SmartFinancial, Inc. is the bank holding company for SmartBank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans, primarily in commercial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, leases, consumer loans and residential and commercial construction loans. It also originates one to four family residential mortgage loans and generally enters into a commitment to sell these loans in the secondary market. The Bank provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to clients through about 42 full-service bank branches. SBK Insurance, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, provides insurance products in the property and casualty area, commercial, transportation, and life and health to their respective clients.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

