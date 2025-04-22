Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/22/2025

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

LANDMARK BANCORP INC (LARK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. The CompanyGs business consists of the ownership of Landmark National Bank (the Bank) and Landmark Risk Management, Inc., which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The Bank's primary deposit gathering and lending markets are geographically diversified throughout central, eastern, southeast, and southwest Kansas. The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, agricultural, municipal and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities using deposits and other borrowings as funding sources. Landmark Risk Management, Inc. is a captive insurance company, which provides property and casualty insurance coverage to the Company and the Bank.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NEDBANK GROUP LTD (ADR) (NDBKY) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nedbank Group Limited is a South Africa-based company engaged in offering wholesale and retail banking, as well as insurance, asset management and wealth management services. The Company's segment includes Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, and Nedbank Africa Regions (NAR). Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking offers the full spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking and markets solutions. These solutions include lending products, advisory services, leverage financing, trading, and others. The Nedbank Retail and Business Banking retail product portfolio includes transactional accounts, home loans, vehicle and asset finance, cards, personal loans and investments. Nedbank Wealth provides insurance, asset management and wealth management solutions. NAR offers banking and related services across NAR for retail clients, small and medium enterprises, larger businesses and corporates, as well as institutions.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ARMANINO FOODS OF DISTINCTION INC (AMNF) is a small-cap growth stock in the Food Processing industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. is engaged in the production and marketing of upscale and food products, including primarily frozen pesto and other sauces, frozen pasta products, cooked and frozen meat and poultry products. The CompanyGs products categories include pestos and sauces and pastas. Its pestos and sauces include Alfredo Sauce, Artichoke Pesto, Bolognese Sauce, Chimichurri Sauce, Creamy Garlic Sauce, Dried Tomato and Garlic Pesto, and Harissa Sauce. Its pastas include Beef Canneloni, Beef Ravioli, Butternut Squash Ravioli, Cheese Manicotti, Cheese Stuffed Shells, Cheese Tortellini, Four Cheese Ravioli, Cheese & Spinach Ravioli, Jumbo Cheese Ravioli, Wild Mushroom Ravioli, Flat Pasta Sheets, Potato Gnocchi, and Tri Color Cheese Tortellini.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

OHIO VALLEY BANC CORP (OVBC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which owns The Ohio Valley Bank Company (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank is a full-service financial institution offering a blend of commercial and consumer banking services within southeastern Ohio as well as western West Virginia. The banking services offered by the Bank include the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal and commercial loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. The Bank offers individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. As part of its lending function, the Bank offers credit card services. In addition to originating loans, the Bank invests in United States government and agency obligations, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions, and other investments permitted by applicable law.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

