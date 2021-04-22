Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/22/2021

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

INARI MEDICAL INC (NARI) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. The Company is focused on developing products to treat venous diseases. The Company's product offering consists of two minimally-invasive, catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices. The Company built two products for the treatment of venous thromboembolism (VTE deep vein thrombosis) and pulmonary embolism (PE). The Company provides two products ClotTriever and FlowTriever. ClotTriever product is Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared for the removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels and is used to deep vein thrombosis (DVT). FlowTriever product is thrombectomy system FDA cleared for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE). Its product ClotTriever and FlowTriever offer clinical benefits and provides safety to limit effectiveness of thrombolytic drugs and repurposed arterial devices for the treatment of VTE.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 85% to 92% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based company. It designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical aesthetic and medical treatment solutions. The Company's proprietary technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty, tissue in a variety of procedures including fat reduction with simultaneous skin tightening, face and body contouring and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. Its products target a wide array of procedures including simultaneous fat killing and skin tightening, permanent hair reduction, skin appearance and texture, among others. The Company's products may be used on a variety of body parts, including the face, neck, abdomen, upper arms, thighs and intimate feminine regions. It owns six product platforms: BodyTite, Optimas, Votiva, Contoura, Triton and EmbraceRF. All are market and sell traditionally to plastic and facial surgeons, aesthetic surgeons and dermatologists, among others.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

