Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/19/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS INC (DV) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement and analytics. The Company provides a range of solutions, such as DV Authentic Ad, DV Authentic Attention, Custom Contextual and Supply-Side Solutions. The DV Authentic Ad evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability and geography for each digital ad. The Authentic Attention is a predictive measure of digital ad performance, which provides real-time prediction data that helps drive media campaign performance in a privacy-friendly manner, as an alternative to individual reach and frequency performance tools. The Custom Contextual allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content in order to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The Supply-side advertising platform utilizes its data analytics to validate the quality of their ad inventory and provide metrics for their customers to facilitate the targeting and purchasing of digital ads.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of DOUBLEVERIFY HOLDINGS INC

DV Guru Analysis

DV Fundamental Analysis

PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA, INC. (PEBK) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. serves as the holding company for Peoples Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has a diversified loan portfolio, with no foreign loans and few agricultural loans. The Bank's loan portfolio also includes Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) mortgage loans generated through its former Banco offices. It has four subsidiaries, such as Peoples Investment Services, Inc., Real Estate Advisory Services, Inc., Community Bank Real Estate Solutions, LLC (CBRES) and PB Real Estate Holdings, LLC. Peoples Investment Services, Inc. provides the Bank's customers access to investment counseling and non-deposit investment products. Real Estate Advisory Services, Inc. provides real estate appraisal and real estate brokerage services. CBRES serves as a clearinghouse for appraisal services for community banks. PB Real Estate Holdings, LLC acquires, manages, and disposes of real property, other collateral, and assets.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of PEOPLES BANCORP OF NORTH CAROLINA, INC.

PEBK Guru Analysis

PEBK Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.