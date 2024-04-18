Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/18/2024

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

VIRCO MFG CORP (VIRC) is a small-cap value stock in the Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Virco Mfg. Corporation is engaged in designing, producing, and distributing furniture for a family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of movable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. The Company manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, technology tables, chairs, activity tables, folding chairs, and folding tables. In addition, it has also developed products for contemporary applications. These include the ZUMA Series; the Analogy and Civitas furniture collections; the Metaphor and Sage Series items for educational settings; the Plateau and Text Series, and the new Topaz Series. It also supplies furniture and equipment to colleges and universities; convention centers and arenas; the hospitality industry with respect to banquet and meeting facilities; government facilities at the federal, state, county, and municipal levels, and places of worship.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

