Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

CAVCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (CVCO) is a mid-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built homes. Its segments include factory-built housing and financial services. The factory-built housing segment includes wholesale and retail factory-built housing operations. The financial services segment includes manufactured housing consumer finance and insurance. Its factory-built homes are primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers, planned community operators and residential developers. Its manufactured homes are marketed under a variety of brand names, including Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny. It is also a producer of park model recreational vehicle (RVs), vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. CountryPlace Acceptance Corp. (CountryPlace) is its finance subsidiary and Standard Casualty Co. (Standard Casualty) is its insurance subsidiary.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

CENTRAL VALLEY COMMUNITY BANCORP (CVCY) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Central Valley Community Bancorp is a holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (Bank). The Bank provides traditional commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the communities along the Highway 99 corridor in the Fresno, El Dorado, Madera, Merced, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, and Tulare Counties of central California. The Bank operates approximately 20 service branches that serve the communities of Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia, California. The Bank operates real estate, agribusiness, and small business administration departments. The Bank's investment portfolio consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity and agency securities collateralized by residential mortgage obligations and obligations of states and political subdivisions securities.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SOUTHERN MISSOURI BANCORP, INC. (SMBC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company for Southern Bank (the Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists primarily of retail deposits from the public and using its deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB), brokered deposits and commercial non-mortgage business loans. The Bank offers a range of deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and retirement savings plans. The Bank's lending activities consist of originating loans secured by mortgages on one- to four-family and multi-family residential real estate, commercial and agricultural real estate, construction loans on residential and commercial properties, commercial and agricultural business loans, and consumer loans.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

STURM RUGER & COMPANY INC (RGR) is a small-cap value stock in the Recreational Products industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is principally engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two reportable segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States. The castings segment manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding parts. The Company primarily offers products in three industry product categories: rifles, pistols, and revolvers. It manufactures firearm products, under the Ruger name. The Company also manufactures and sells accessories and replacement parts for its firearms. Its firearms are sold through a select number of independent wholesale distributors, principally to the commercial sporting market. The Company's design and manufacturing operations are located in the United States.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

KENON HOLDINGS LTD (KEN) is a mid-cap value stock in the Electric Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kenon Holdings Ltd. is a Singapore-based holding company that operates primarily growth-oriented businesses. The Company's holdings are at various stages of development, ranging from established, cash generating businesses to early-stage companies. The Company's primary business is OPC Energy, a power generation company with facilities in Israel and the United States. OPC's portfolio in Israel consists of OPC Rotem, a 466MW combined cycle power plant, and OPC Hadera, a 148MW co-generation power plant. OPC's portfolio in the United States consists of the CPV Group, a business engaged in the development, construction and management of power plants running conventional energy (powered by natural gas) and renewable energy in the United States. The Company also holds interests in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd. (ZIM), which is a global container shipping company, and in Qoros Automotive Co., Ltd. (Qoros), a China-based automotive company.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

ENERGY RECOVERY, INC. (ERII) is a small-cap growth stock in the Misc. Capital Goods industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Energy Recovery, Inc. creates technologies that solve challenges for industrial fluid-flow markets. The Company's segments include Water and Emerging Technologies. Water segment includes the continued development, sales and support of the Pressure Exchanger (PX), hydraulic turbochargers and pumps used in its seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities. Emerging Technologies segment includes the continued development, sales and support of activities related to technologies, such as the VorTeq used in the oil and gas market, the ISOBoost used in natural gas processing, the PX G1300 used in industrial and commercial refrigeration applications and certain other new products. It offers various products such as PX pressure exchanger, PX powertrain, Turbochargers, Ultra PX, Isoboost & Isogen, Circulation pumps, High-pressure Pumps, Vorteq, and PX G1300. It designs and manufactures solutions that reduce waste and energy consumption across a range of industrial processes.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

KINETIK HOLDINGS INC (KNTK) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Natural Gas Utilities industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 63% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Kinetik Holdings Inc., formerly Altus Midstream Company, is a fully integrated pure-play Permian-to-Gulf Coast midstream company. The Company provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The Company has no independent operations or material assets outside its ownership interest in Altus Midstream. The Company Midscream assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering pipelines, 46 miles of residue gas pipelines with four market connections and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. Three cryogenic processing trains, each with nameplate capacity of 200 one million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Its other assets include an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks with approximately 90,000-gallon capacity per tank.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

DATTO HOLDING CORP (MSP) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 52% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Datto Holding Corp. is a provider of security and cloud-based software solutions designed for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP), channel to small and medium businesses (SMBs). The Company's cloud-based offerings include Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management software solutions. Unified Continuity solutions offers a suite of cloud-managed products and security solutions, including business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) and software as a service (SaaS) protection. Networking solutions refers to its collection of integrated Wi-Fi access points and connectivity offerings that enable MSPs to offer cloud-managed networking to their SMB customers. Business Management solutions offers a suite of integrated SaaS products for MSPs, including Autotask Professional Services Automation (PSA) and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), that provide operational tools to manage workflows and the delivery of end-to-end services.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

