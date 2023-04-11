Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 4/11/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

VITESSE ENERGY INC (VTS) is a small-cap value stock in the Oil & Gas Operations industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 39% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Vitesse Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States that are generally operated by oil companies and are primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. The Company owns a working interest in approximately 5,338 gross productive wells and royalty interests in an additional 1,005 productive wells. The Company also owns working interests in a further 237 gross wells and an additional 413 gross wells that have been permitted for development by its operating partners. Its properties in Williston Basin stretch from western North Dakota into eastern Montana. Its properties in Denver-Julesburg Basin are located in Northeast Colorado and Southeast Wyoming. Its properties in the Powder River Basin assets primarily target the Parkman, Sussex, Turner and Niobrara formations.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of VITESSE ENERGY INC

VTS Guru Analysis

VTS Fundamental Analysis

CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC. (CHDN) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Casinos & Gaming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company, which is anchored by its flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. The Company owns and operates 13 live and historical racing entertainment venues in three states and 12 casino gaming properties in 10 states and 10 retail sportsbooks. It also operates an online horse racing wagering platforms in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing at Churchill Downs Racetrack and its historical racing properties in Kentucky, Virginia, and New Hampshire. The TwinSpires segment includes the TwinSpires Horse Racing, the TwinSpires Sports and Casino and the United Tote businesses in Louisville, Kentucky. The Gaming segment is engaged in the casino properties and associated racetrack facilities, which support the casino license as applicable.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of CHURCHILL DOWNS, INC.

CHDN Guru Analysis

CHDN Fundamental Analysis

WESTLAKE CORP (WLK) is a large-cap value stock in the Chemicals - Plastics & Rubber industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Westlake Corporation is a manufacturer and supplier of materials and products that enhance life every day. The Company has operations in Asia, Europe, and North America. It provides building blocks for solutions from housing and construction to packaging and healthcare to automotive and the consumer. Its segments include Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali & Derivatives, Westlake European & Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene and Westlake Epoxy. The Housing and Infrastructure Products include Westlake Royal Building Products, Westlake Pipe and Fittings, Westlake Global Compounds and Westlake Dimex. Its products are used in diverse consumer and industrial markets, including residential construction, automotive products, water treatment, wind turbines, coatings as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of WESTLAKE CORP

WLK Guru Analysis

WLK Fundamental Analysis

SAIA INC (SAIA) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Saia, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. It also offers customers a range of other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services across North America. Its subsidiary, Saia Motor Freight Line, LLC (Saia LTL Freight), is a LTL carrier that serves 45 states and provides LTL services to Canada and Mexico through relationships with third-party interline carriers. Saia LTL Freight specializes in offering its customers a range of LTL services, including time-definite and expedited options. Saia LTL Freight primarily provides its customers with solutions for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds. Saia LTL Freight operates a network comprised of approximately 191 owned and leased facilities, including three general offices and one warehouse, and also owns approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers, including equipment acquired with finance leases.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of SAIA INC

SAIA Guru Analysis

SAIA Fundamental Analysis

LEGACY HOUSING CORP (LEGH) is a small-cap value stock in the Mobile Homes & RVs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Legacy Housing Corporation is a company, which is engaged in selling and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses. It operates primarily in the southern United States, it offers its customers an array of homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of one to five bedrooms, with one to 31/2 bathrooms. The Company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, provides retail financing to consumers, and is involved in financing and developing new manufactured home communities. The Company manufactures its mobile homes at plants located in Fort Worth, Texas, Commerce, Texas and Eatonton, Georgia. The Company relies on a network of dealers to market and sell its mobile homes. The Company also sells homes directly to dealers and mobile home parks.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of LEGACY HOUSING CORP

LEGH Guru Analysis

LEGH Fundamental Analysis

INMODE LTD (INMD) is a mid-cap growth stock in the Medical Equipment & Supplies industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Inmode Ltd is an Israel-based global provider of energy-based, minimally-invasive surgical medical treatment solutions. Company's products and solutions are primarily designed to address three energy-based treatment categories comprised of: face and body contouring; medical aesthetics; and women's health. The Company have developed and commercialized products utilizing medically-accepted RF energy technology, which can penetrate deep into the subdermal fat, allowing adipose tissue remodeling. It's RF energy-based proprietary technologies - Radio Frequency Assisted Lipolysis (RFAL), Deep Subdermal Fractional RF, Simultaneous Fat Destruction and Skin Tightening and Deep Heating Collagen Remodeling for skin and human natural openings- represent a paradigm shift in the minimally-invasive aesthetic solutions market. These technologies are used by physicians to remodel subdermal adipose, or fatty tissue in a variety of procedures.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

Detailed Analysis of INMODE LTD

INMD Guru Analysis

INMD Fundamental Analysis

AERSALE CORP (ASLE) is a small-cap growth stock in the Aerospace & Defense industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 67% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: AerSale Corporation provides a service support to owners and operators of used commercial aircraft who lack the infrastructure. The Company's segments include Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps). Asset Management Solutions activities include the sale and lease of aircraft and engines, as well as the disassembly of assets for component parts that can be utilized to support third-party sales and lower the cost to maintain its portfolio of leased assets. business model provides an alternative to the supply of new aircraft, engines and parts traditionally sold by original equipment manufacturers or delivered new and leased by pure-play aircraft and engine leasing companies. TechOps segment provides nose-to-tail maintenance, repair and overhaul services on the commercial aircraft, engines and components. TechOps also provides maintenance and modification services for aircraft and their individual components.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Detailed Analysis of AERSALE CORP

ASLE Guru Analysis

ASLE Fundamental Analysis

Motley Fool Portfolio

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.