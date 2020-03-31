Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/31/2020

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (BSTC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Biotechnology & Drugs industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company involved in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures, a Bermuda unlimited liability company (Endo Global Ventures), an affiliate of Endo International plc (Endo), for injectable collagenase for marketed indications and indications in development. Injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum is marketed as XIAFLEX (or Xiapex in Europe). The two marketed indications involving its injectable collagenase are Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. The other clinical indications for which its collagenase injection has been tested include keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. The Company is evaluating its options for development of additional indications using collagenase.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: FAIL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

NATHAN'S FAMOUS, INC. (NATH) is a small-cap growth stock in the Restaurants industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Nathan's Famous, Inc. (Nathan's) is a licensor, wholesaler and retailer of products marketed under Nathan's Famous brand. The Company's products are marketed for sale in approximately 55,000 locations, including supermarkets, mass merchandisers and club stores, selected foodservice locations and Company-owned and franchised restaurants throughout the United States and in over 10 foreign territories and countries. The Company also owns, through its subsidiary, NF Treacher's Corp., the Arthur Treacher's brand and trademarks. Nathan's uses the Arthur Treacher's brand, products and trademarks as a branded seafood menu-line extension for inclusion in certain Nathan's Famous restaurants. The Company offers Natural Casing Beef Frankfurters, Cheddar Cheese Beef Franks, Bun-Length Skinless Beef Franks, Angus Beef Franks, Jumbo Crinkle Cut French Fries, Thick Sliced Battered Onion Rings, Cocktail Smokies, Beef Cocktail Franks and Beef Cocktail Franks Dual Pack.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC (EBTC) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 56% to 83% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the business of gathering deposits from the general public and investing primarily in loans and investment securities and utilizing the resulting cash flows to conduct operations, expand the branch network, and pay dividends to stockholders. Through the Bank and its subsidiaries, the Company offers a range of commercial and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services. The Company also offers investment advisory and wealth management, trust and insurance services. The Company offers lending services to business entities, non-profit organizations, professionals and individuals. Loans made to businesses include commercial mortgage loans; construction and land development loans; secured and unsecured commercial loans; lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

ENSTAR GROUP LTD. (ESGR) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 45% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Enstar Group Limited is an insurance group that offers capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia and other international locations. The Company's segments include Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, StarStone, and Life and Annuities. The Non-life Run-off segment comprises the operations of its subsidiaries that are running off their property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment underwrites specialist marine, energy, aerospace, non-marine and liability classes. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty and specialty insurance products. The Life and Annuities Segment consists of the operations managing the Company's closed-block of life and annuity business, and its life settlements business.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC (LULU) is a large-cap growth stock in the Retail (Apparel) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 59% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: lululemon athletica inc. is a designer, distributor and retailer of athletic apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Company-operated stores and Direct to consumer. It is also engaged in the sale from outlets, showrooms, sales from temporary locations, sales to wholesale accounts, warehouse sales, and license and supply arrangements. Its direct to consumer segment generates revenue from its lululemon and ivivva e-commerce Websites, www.lululemon.com and www.ivivva.com, and other country and region specific Websites. It offers a range of apparel and accessories for women, men and female youth. The Company's apparel assortment includes items, such as pants, shorts, tops, and jackets designed for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, training, most other sweaty pursuits, and athletic wear for female youth. The Company also offers fitness-related accessories, including an array of items, such as bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats and water bottles.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

SPS COMMERCE, INC. (SPSC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Software & Programming industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 49% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: SPS Commerce, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based supply chain management solutions, providing network-proven fulfillment, sourcing and item assortment management solutions, along with retail performance analytics. The Company provides its solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that manages the way suppliers, retailers, distributors and logistics firms orchestrate the sourcing, set up of new vendors and items, and fulfillment of products that customers buy from retailers and suppliers. The Fulfillment solution provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organization's existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure, enabling suppliers to have visibility into the journey of an order and comply with retailers' rule books and enabling the electronic exchange of information among various trading partners through various protocols. The Community Development solution provides communication programs based on its best practices.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: PASS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC (WSBF) is a small-cap value stock in the Regional Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 73% to 80% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Waterstone Financial Inc. is a holding company of WaterStone Bank SSB (the Bank). WaterStone Bank is a community bank. The Bank conducts its community banking business from approximately 11 banking offices located in Milwaukee, Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin, as well as a loan production office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bank's loan portfolio includes residential real estate loans, including one-to-sour family loan, multi-family loan and home equity loan; construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans and consumer loan. Its one-to four-family residential mortgage loans have fixed or adjustable rates. Its multi-family real estate loans are secured by properties located in its primary market area. It offers a range of deposit instruments, including checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: FAIL COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

Since its inception, Validea's strategy based on Motley Fool has returned 430.41% vs. 164.23% for the S&P 500. For more details on this strategy, click here

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is an investment research service that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

