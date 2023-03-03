Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 3/3/2023

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance.

GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC (GNW) is a mid-cap value stock in the Insurance (Life) industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Genworth Financial, Inc. is engaged in the business of providing private mortgage insurance in the United States through its mortgage insurance subsidiaries. The Company operates through three business segments, including Enact, U.S. Life Insurance and Runoff. The Enact segment is engaged in the business of writing and assuming residential mortgage guaranty insurance. Enact segment predominantly includes Enact Holdings and its mortgage insurance subsidiaries. Its mortgage insurance products predominantly insure prime-based and individually underwritten residential mortgage loans. The U.S. Life Insurance segment includes long-term care insurance, life insurance and fixed annuities businesses. The Runoff segment includes the results of non-strategic products. The Company's principal life insurance subsidiaries include Genworth Life Insurance Company (GLIC), Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company (GLAIC) and Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York (GLICNY).

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: FAIL CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: FAIL PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: PASS "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: FAIL INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP INC (CVLG) is a small-cap value stock in the Trucking industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 69% to 76% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. The Company's segments include Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight business and Warehousing. The Expedited business operates primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards. The Dedicated business provides customers with committed truckload capacity over contracted periods. The Managed Freight business includes brokerage services and transportation management services (TMS). The Brokerage services provide logistics capacity by outsourcing the carriage of customers' freight to third parties. The Warehousing segment provides day-to-day warehouse management services to customers. The Company also provides shuttle and switching services related to shuttling containers and trailers in or around freight yards and to/from warehouses.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: FAIL INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: PASS R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL INVENTORY TO SALES: PASS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE TO SALES: PASS LONG TERM DEBT/EQUITY RATIO: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): PASS AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: FAIL DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: PASS PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: PASS

LIMESTONE BANCORP INC (LMST) is a small-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry. The rating according to our strategy based on Motley Fool changed from 65% to 72% based on the firm’s underlying fundamentals and the stock’s valuation. A score of 80% or above typically indicates that the strategy has some interest in the stock and a score above 90% typically indicates strong interest.

Company Description: Limestone Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates Limestone Bank, Inc. (the Bank). The Bank operates banking offices in approximately 14 counties in Kentucky. The Bank's markets include metropolitan Louisville in Jefferson County and the surrounding counties of Bullitt and Henry. The Bank is a traditional community bank with a range of personal and business banking products and services. Its lending services include real estate, commercial, mortgage, agriculture and equine, and consumer loans to those in its communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of those businesses, as well as other executives and professionals. Lending operations includes an array of retail and commercial deposit products. In addition, the Bank offers customers drive-through banking facilities, curbside banking services, automatic teller machines, night depository, personalized checks, credit cards, debit cards, Internet banking, mobile banking and other.

The following table summarizes whether the stock meets each of this strategy's tests. Not all criteria in the below table receive equal weighting or are independent, but the table provides a brief overview of the strong and weak points of the security in the context of the strategy's criteria.

PROFIT MARGIN: PASS RELATIVE STRENGTH: PASS COMPARE SALES AND EPS GROWTH TO THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR: PASS INSIDER HOLDINGS: PASS CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS: PASS PROFIT MARGIN CONSISTENCY: FAIL R&D AS A PERCENTAGE OF SALES: NEUTRAL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS: FAIL "THE FOOL RATIO" (P/E TO GROWTH): FAIL AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: PASS SALES: PASS DAILY DOLLAR VOLUME: FAIL PRICE: PASS INCOME TAX PERCENTAGE: FAIL

About Motley Fool: Brothers David and Tom Gardner often wear funny hats in public appearances, but they're hardly fools -- at least not the kind whose advice you should readily dismiss. The Gardners are the founders of the popular Motley Fool web site, which offers frank and often irreverent commentary on investing, the stock market, and personal finance. The Gardners' "Fool" really is a multi-media endeavor, offering not only its web content but also several books written by the brothers, a weekly syndicated newspaper column, and subscription newsletter services.

About Validea: Validea is aninvestment researchservice that follows the published strategies of investment legends. Validea offers both stock analysis and model portfolios based on gurus who have outperformed the market over the long-term, including Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Martin Zweig. For more information about Validea, click here

